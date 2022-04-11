In her bid for reelection, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has vastly outraised and outspent her opponents, campaign finance records show.
Goodwin, a Democrat, has raised $190,685 since she filed pre-candidacy papers about a year ago, according to records.
Goodwin attributed the amount to support for the direction her administration has taken, and to people being more engaged in the election process.
“More people are engaged, involved in municipal government than ever before,” she said. “You see that not just in the amount of money that's been raised, but the amount of people that are running. This is pretty historic, just the amount of ... city council members and other challenged races too. So, people are engaged, which is a good thing. It's always a good thing.
“People give mainly because they want to be engaged and involved, and they want to help fix the problems that impact our daily lives,” Goodwin said. “You can't do that many other places except local government.”
Goodwin has spent about $35,000 on her campaign so far.
Martec Washington, Goodwin’s opponent in the May Democratic primary, has raised $3,029 and spent $2,162, records show.
“Sometimes it’s not about how much money you can raise,” Washington said. “It’s about how much work you can actually do in the community to make a difference.
“I just know my heart is here and that I have the determination to make a change in my community, and that’s not going to show in how much money I can raise,” he said. “That shows in all of the things I’ve done for my city currently and that I will be doing in the future, whether I win or lose.”
Republican candidate Lance Wolfe has raised about $15,000 and contributed another $20,000 to his campaign in the form of a loan, campaign finance records show. He’s spent about $9,300 on the race so far.
Wolfe’s campaign did not return emails seeking comment. He is running unopposed in the May primary.
In the race for six at-large seats on Charleston City Council, Democrat Emmett Pepper has raised $17,089 in contributions, the highest amount among the candidates whose reports were available Monday. Pepper was appointed to council last year to replace the late John Kennedy Bailey.
“I have been honored and invigorated that so many people are choosing to support my campaign,” Pepper said in a news release.
Rounding out the top six fundraisers were Democrats Chuck Hamsher with $9,554, Joe Solomon with $14,582, Becky Ceperley with $7,421, Jennifer Pharr with $5,300 and Caitlin Cook with $5,110.
Fifteen people -- 11 Democrats and four Republicans -- are running for six at-large seats.
In the May primary election, voters will elect six of the 11 Democrats to run in to the November general election.
Because only four Republicans are running, all of them will be unopposed in the May primary.