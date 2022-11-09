Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mayor Goodwin Elected
Buy Now

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin talks to members of the media at the Voter Registration Office after winning a second term Tuesday night.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said capturing more than 60% of the vote Tuesday in her bid for reelection was a signal from voters they want her to continue what she’s doing.

“I think that our team has done an amazing job over the past four years," Goodwin said Wednesday. "That's what I think this election was about, quite frankly."

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you