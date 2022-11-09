Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said capturing more than 60% of the vote Tuesday in her bid for reelection was a signal from voters they want her to continue what she’s doing.
“I think that our team has done an amazing job over the past four years," Goodwin said Wednesday. "That's what I think this election was about, quite frankly."
“I think that people have seen what we've done over the past four years in a pandemic," she said. "I think that they've seen us not only revitalize the city of Charleston, but also tackle issues that are in front of us.”
According to unofficial results, Goodwin pulled in 9,265 votes compared to 5,781 for Republican challenger Lance Wolfe.
Wolfe, a military veteran who retired from his family’s construction and engineering firms, mostly ran on promises to “clean up” the city and a dissatisfaction with homelessness and panhandling.
He criticized Goodwin for what he said was a lack of transparency and for her use of two staffers hired through a staffing agency.
Asked about Wolfe's criticism and the votes he garnered, Goodwin said she listens to all constituent concerns and takes them to heart.
She said a lot of things Wolfe said were "extremely misguided" and "untrue."
"But again, we work with everyone, that's who we are," Goodwin said. "And that's the reason why we have the privilege of serving another four years. Because people saw that of us and we're going to continue that."
Goodwin said her administration has not turned its back on challenges. She pointed to the Coordinated Addiction Response Effort team her administration started on “day one” to address homelessness and addiction.
“For the past four years, we have been adding and readjusting a model that is now gaining a lot of traction,” she said. “You can't have a big challenge in a city and quickly wave a magic wand and it be over. It takes time."
There are no blueprints to follow for addressing those challenges, she added.
“It was a pretty resounding voice in the vote totals that said, ‘Keep doing what you're doing, and keep working on the challenges that you have,’” Goodwin said. “That's what I read quite clearly from what the voters are telling me, telling us.”
Goodwin will govern alongside a city council made up mostly of members of her own political party. While Republicans captured additional seats in the Legislature, Charleston voters reelected a Democratic mayor and installed Democrats in 21 of a possible 26 city council positions.
The mayor said political parties matter less in local races. In city elections, she said, residents know the people they're voting for from church or the grocery store.
“I don't think that people really look at local candidates as one party or the other,” Goodwin said. “I really don't believe that. I know I don't believe that. And people have a tendency to vote for the person and what they're doing more on a local level.
“Listen, we're not DC. We have issues, and municipal government deals with issues that are front and center to everybody. Literally out your front door is what we tackle,” she said. “We're plowing your roads, we're salting them. We're picking up your garbage. We're paving your roads. We're fixing your sidewalks. We're building the park down the street. So, these are things that are really top of mind and tip of tongue to voters when you talk to them.”
