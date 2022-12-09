Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates unofficially have decided to keep Speaker Roger Hanshaw as the chamber’s presiding officer when the Legislature reconvenes next year.

Hanshaw, R-Clay, kept the speaker position amid a challenge by Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, following the vote during a Republican caucus Sunday.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

