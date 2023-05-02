Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice announced this week the largest single-month surplus in West Virginia history.

During an announcement Monday at the Capitol, the governor said West Virginia’s general revenue collection for April 2023 was $319 million above estimates, marking the largest single-month surplus in state history.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

