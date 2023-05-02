Gov. Jim Justice announced this week the largest single-month surplus in West Virginia history.
During an announcement Monday at the Capitol, the governor said West Virginia’s general revenue collection for April 2023 was $319 million above estimates, marking the largest single-month surplus in state history.
Additionally, personal income tax collection totaled $192.8 million above estimates for April, which also is a new all-time record for a single month, according to the Justice administration.
Record year-to-date collection of more than $2.277 billion was $439.5 million above the official estimate and 9% ahead of prior year receipts, according to numbers released by the administration.
“Our surplus through 10 months of the year is $1.585 billion,” Justice said. “Now, we’re on track to surpass even the $1.7 billion that we’ve projected.”
According to figures released by the administration, April general revenue fund severance tax collection totaled nearly $35.6 million. Monthly collection exceeded the official estimate by nearly $17.6 million. Record year-to-date general revenue fund severance tax collection of $822.5 million was 48.1% ahead of last year and $622.5 million above estimate.
Consumer sales tax collection of $129.2 million was $18.8 million above estimates in April and 5.3% ahead of prior-year collection. Cumulative collection of more than $1.398 billion was $189.6 million above the official estimate and 6.6% ahead of last year, according to Justice’s figures.
Corporation net income tax collection totaled nearly $98 million in April. Monthly collection was nearly $65 million above estimate. Year-to-date collection of $330.8 million was $205.8 million above the official estimate and 17.8% ahead of prior year-to-date collection, according to the governor’s numbers.
“When you really look at these numbers, you see a very healthy West Virginia economy, with people working and people making higher wages,” Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said. “I am proud to be part of the governor’s leadership team that is making the kind of history that we are making. This is great news for West Virginia, and we are really looking forward to running across that finish line on that final day of the fiscal year.”
Just a few years ago, Justice said, the state was bankrupt, with the Rainy Day Funds having been depleted.
“We are on a rocket-ship ride, and you can’t stop it once it goes like this, unless you’re just stupid and you blow your own legs off,” said Justice, who recently set his sights on a higher office by announcing a campaign for U.S. senator. “This is really going to be something, if we don’t get in our own way.”
However, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, a nonpartisan policy research organization, the good news coming out of the Statehouse is mostly only on paper.
Comparing West Virginia’s actual monthly collection with revenue estimates “tells us almost nothing, due to the administration’s wholly flawed revenue estimation approach,” Director Kelly Allen said.
“A much better comparison that could tell us more about the state of our economy would be to compare April’s revenue collections with the same month a year ago,” Allen said. “When we do that, we see that total revenue collections are nearly identical to what they were last year, after adjusting for inflation, rather than historic.”
This year’s revenue estimate for April was $285 million below last April’s actual collection, Allen noted.
“After adjusting for inflation, we are about exactly where we were last April, when we brought in $791 million, which adjusted for inflation is $826 million, which is exactly what we brought in this month,” Allen said.
While the state government says its coffers are filling, funding requests to address critical issues have, so far, gone unanswered.
During interim legislative committee meetings earlier this month, lawmakers heard testimony from Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall, who said the staffing shortage in the state’s jails and prisons has not improved.
The state has a shortage of just over 1,000 personnel in corrections, more than 700 of which are correctional officer positions, despite internal attempts to boost recruitment and retention within the division, Marshall said.
The problem resulted in Justice declaring a state of emergency last year in the state’s prison and jail system, which allowed the activation of the West Virginia Army National Guard to provide personnel to fill vacancies.
Marshall said the cost to employ Guard members since then stands at $17 million.
During the legislative session, lawmakers could not reach a consensus on a bill to increase the $33,000 starting pay for correctional officers, with many asking for a special session to continue addressing the issue.
During interim committee meetings last month, lawmakers also were updated on an issue looming over the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services. Volunteer fire departments haven’t seen a state budget line-item increase since 2005, and the emergency medical services have never had one, West Virginia Fire Chiefs Association President Randy James testified last month before the joint committee on volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services.
At the same time, departments are facing skyrocketing operation costs, along with steep declines in recruitment and retention, said James, who also is captain at the Frametown VFD.
Fifteen EMS squads closed their doors in 2022, James said. For volunteer fire departments, the funding shortfall inevitably leads to smaller rosters and a lack of interest in joining, usually because of the time-consuming fundraising commitments that come with the job.
On the last day of the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers weren’t able to come to an agreement on a bill that would have split $12 million between the state’s fire department’s and emergency medical services, James said.
The state’s method of calculating its revenue estimates is contributing to these problems, while politicians are using inflated figures to fuel their campaigns, Allen said.
“The effect of inaccurate revenue estimates resulting in surpluses on paper is the continued underfunding of vital public services,” she said. “These are public funds which, with accurate revenue forecasting, would have been built into the state budget to improve the lives of families, grow our economy, and address crises in our correctional facilities, our volunteer fire departments and our state’s struggling universities. Instead, they are being used to score political points.