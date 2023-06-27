Gov. Justice recovering from gallbladder surgery Staff reports Roger Adkins Political Reporter Author email Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. WV Politics Newsletter Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Gazette-Mail file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gov. Jim Justice is recovering from minor surgery.Justice underwent routine and successful gallbladder removal surgery Monday afternoon, according to a statement released Monday night by the Governor’s Office.“Despite never having gallbladder issues before, he had a sudden flare-up last Thursday evening. After consultation with his doctors, they recommended it be removed,” according to the statement.The statement added that Justice was “resting well, in good spirits, and anxious to get back to work serving the great people of West Virginia.” — Staff report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Roger Adkins Political Reporter Author email Follow Roger Adkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBoone County man takes stage at The Grand Ole OpryMayor, businesses aim for success, sustainability as Regatta kicks offBoard members needed for organization to oversee WV opioid settlementsTom Crouser: Sens. Cassidy and King are trying on Social Security (Opinion)Guest editorial: Can the US avoid political violence?WV to receive $1.2B for broadband infrastructure; Biden pledging all US will have access by 2030WVU basketball: Okonkwo heading to transfer portalWVU basketball: Eilert introduced as interim coachHoppy Kercheval: WV's population woes and stagnation (Opinion)Wosniak, Farina: WVU's looming fiscal crisis and poor response (Opinion) See More of the Social Marketplace