Gov. Jim Justice signed six bills Monday aimed at improving West Virginia’s troubled corrections system.
Justice added his signature to the legislation during a 10 a.m. signing at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center, in Mount Hope.
The bills were approved during a special session of the Legislature last week in which lawmakers suspended constitutional rules and pushed bills through at breakneck pace, in many instances, without readings on three separate days or without committee reference.
On Monday, Justice lauded the resulting bills as a first step toward fixing the systemic issues in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which oversees West Virginia’s 11 prisons, 10 regional jails, 10 juvenile centers and three work-release sites.
“Today is a really monumental day. We have been dealing with this situation for too long,” Justice said.
The signings follow a recent lawsuit against the state over the deaths of inmates in state custody, as well as alleged substandard conditions and overcrowding in West Virginia’s correctional facilities. There has been considerable public outcry for state and federal officials to investigate and rectify inadequacies in the corrections system and restore humane conditions to the state’s institutions.
Increasing pay for corrections personnel was a top priority for lawmakers in the special legislative session. The state has a shortage of over 1,000 personnel in the Department of Corrections, with more than 700 of those being uniformed corrections officers. A year ago this month, Justice declared a state of emergency and activated the West Virginia National Guard to fill over 300 of the empty positions at a cost of roughly $20 million so far.
Among the bills Justice signed Monday were Senate Bill 1005, a $21 million measure to increase the pay for corrections officers and, SB 1003, a $5 million appropriation to provide non-uniformed employees with a pay bump.
Starting corrections officers in West Virginia make an average of just over $35,000 a year, with non-uniformed employees often making less. The bill for corrections officers will fund a new pay scale that emphasizes retention, while the bill for non-uniformed employees will provide two $2,300 retention bonuses, lawmakers said.
After the increase, starting corrections officers will make around $40,000 a year, which will increase to $48,000 after two years of service, according to the Justice administration. Corrections officers, categories three through seven and non-uniform staff, will receive an annual increase of $250 starting in 2024. Current corrections staff will receive two retention incentives totaling $4,600, with the first effective increase in October and the second scheduled for March 2024.
Justice said the Legislature attempted to pass bills two years in a row to address pay issues but came up short each time. The last regular session included at least four attempted bills.
“Government often never works as quickly as we want it to, but thank God we’re here today because now we’re on a pathway of making things better,” Justice said.
He added, “Not only that, we’re on a pathway to hopefully be able to have adequate staffing to where everybody can do their job, do their job safely, do their job correctly, and do their job humanely in every way.”
During the signing, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner William Marshall expressed gratitude for the bills Justice signed into law.
“We know that this is going to put us into the future and we’re going to continue to do the job. I’ve often said the outside noise is for everybody else. The real work will be done inside DCR,” Marshall said. “I appreciate you governor helping us get this first step off the ground.”
Another bill signed by Justice, SB 1039, allows money from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s special revenue fund to be used for deferred maintenance, including facility upgrades and the replacement of aging equipment.
Other measures included SB 1004, a supplemental appropriation for $284,508 for parolee supervision fees for the state Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, and SB1006, which expands a law relating to temporary identification cards for individuals exiting the correctional system by making them valid for 180 days.
“This change allows individuals exiting the system a longer window to reestablish themselves as a functioning citizen. An official, state-issued ID allows them to open a checking account, get or renew a driver’s license or get a job,” Marshall said in a news release issued after the signing.
Also among the bills signed by Justice was the SB 1009, which prohibits the use of state funds for certain medical procedures deemed not medically necessary for people in the custody of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Opponents of the bill argued during the special session that the legislation could block access to medical care.
“I don’t know where this bill is coming from,” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said during a House Judiciary meeting last week. “I don’t know the genesis of this, but from talking to experts I understand this is a non-issue.”
Justice concluded his remarks Monday by saying the legislation he signed was cause to celebrate, but more work may be needed.
“Is this going to absolutely solve all the problems and fix everything? Maybe not,” he said. “So then what do we do? We do exactly what my dad said forever and ever ago. Don’t confuse effort, and this is all effort, with accomplishment.”