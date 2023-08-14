Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice signed six bills Monday aimed at improving West Virginia’s troubled corrections system.

Justice added his signature to the legislation during a 10 a.m. signing at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center, in Mount Hope.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

