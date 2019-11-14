Governor calls for special session Monday

Gov. Jim Justice ordered a special session to convene during next week’s legislative interim meetings.
In a proclamation issued Thursday, Justice asked the Legislature to formally get together to consider three pieces of legislation.
The first would “extend the availability” of the Tourism Development Tax Credit program; the second would alter the expungement process for DUIs to conform with federal law; and the third forwards the process for the governor’s road bond program that began in 2017.
Interim committees are also scheduled to meet Sunday through Tuesday, their penultimate gatherings before January’s full legislative session.