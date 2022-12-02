Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LIV Golf (copy)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watches the play during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., in August.

 AP photo

The Greenbrier resort is likely to host a LIV Golf tournament, according to a report from GolfChannel.com.

The Greenbrier’s Old White golf course would host the tournament Aug. 4-6 in 2023, according to a leaked schedule the outlet reported on Thursday.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you