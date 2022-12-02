The Greenbrier resort is likely to host a LIV Golf tournament, according to a report from GolfChannel.com.
The Greenbrier’s Old White golf course would host the tournament Aug. 4-6 in 2023, according to a leaked schedule the outlet reported on Thursday.
Officials from The Greenbrier hadn't responded to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
The tournament taking root in West Virginia isn't a complete surprise given LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman visited The Greenbrier in August during the West Virginia Amateur Golf Tournament.
Norman declined to comment about a potential tournament at The Greenbrier at the time.
“I have to go meet with the governor,” Norman told a Gazette-Mail staff writer who approached him for comment on Aug. 3.
The West Virginia Ethics Act prohibits public officials and employees from “knowingly and intentionally” using their office or the prestige of their office for “his or her own private gain or that of another person.”
Justice, whom West Virginians elected for a second term in 2020, listed his spouse, Cathy Justice, as “Operations Advisor” for Greenbrier Hotel Corporation on his financial disclosure form filed with the West Virginia Ethics Commission in January.
On Aug. 4, Justice said his daughter, Dr. Jillean Justice Long, who is president of Greenbrier Hotel Corp., and her husband, Adam, had been “really involved” in the discussions with LIV officials to host a tournament at the Old White course at The Greenbrier.
Justice publicly has not confirmed or denied meeting with Norman, but he did call Norman a “class-act guy” in August.
“Greg Norman is a class-act guy,” Justice said in August. “Anyone that knows him knows that.”
Before being elected governor, Justice helped bring professional golf to The Greenbrier in 2010. The Greenbrier Classic, a PGA Tour event, took place nine times in 10 years on the resort’s Old White course. Originally scheduled on the week of July 4, the event was renamed A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2018 and was moved to the fall in 2019. The 2016 event was canceled due to deadly flooding in the area.
A contract between The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour was canceled via “mutual agreement” in April 2020. The move to the fall and subsequent dwindling attendance were cited as reasons for the contract’s termination in a statement from The Greenbrier to the media in June of that year.
LIV Golf emerged as a competitor to the PGA Tour this year.
It held its first event in June at the Centurion Club in London, England. Backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf has lured numerous former PGA Tour stars including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson and others.
The organization has drawn criticism over its ties to the Saudi Arabian government. Much of the criticism surrounds Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was determined to have approved the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.
Former President Donald Trump, a friend of Justice’s, has voiced his support of LIV Golf in recent weeks. Trump National Golf Club Bedminster hosted a LIV event in July, and the Trump National Doral Miami will host LIV's team championship tournament in 2023, according to the Golf Channel report.