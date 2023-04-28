Gov. Jim Justice this week appointed Anitra Hamilton to the West Virginia House of Delegates 81st District to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Danielle Walker.
Walker, who represented part of Monongalia County, resigned earlier this month to become the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia. During an administration briefing earlier this week, Justice thanked Walker for her time as a member of the House.
“Danielle, you've been great in the House of Delegates and we wish you the very best as you continue to do more and more greatness,” Justice said.
Hamilton will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.
Hamilton is the president of the NAACP for Morgantown and Kingwood, serves as vice president of the WVU Council on Gender Equity, and is the minister of Agape Life in Fairmont. She also serves as vice chair of the West Virginia University Council for Gender Equity.
According to a statement from the West Virginia Democratic Party, Hamilton was selected from a list of three candidates recommended by the Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee.
“I’d like to thank all of the candidates who expressed an interest in filling this vacancy, as well as the members of the Monongalia County Democratic Executive Committee for their work in providing the Governor with three excellent candidates from which to choose,” Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin said. “Hamilton is an accomplished community leader who will serve the people of the 81st House District very well.”
Minority Leader Doug Skaff said he was pleased to welcome Hamilton to the House.
“On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to our newest member. We’re all looking forward to working with and getting to know Delegate Hamilton,” Skaff said.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.