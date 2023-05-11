Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginians now should be seeing the first effects of the tax cuts passed during the 2023 legislative session.

The state Tax Department has revamped its website, tax.wv.gov, and is the best source of information to West Virginians on how to receive the full benefits of the tax reductions approved by the Legislature, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said Thursday during an Gov. Jim Justice’s administration briefing.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

