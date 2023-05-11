West Virginians now should be seeing the first effects of the tax cuts passed during the 2023 legislative session.
The state Tax Department has revamped its website, tax.wv.gov, and is the best source of information to West Virginians on how to receive the full benefits of the tax reductions approved by the Legislature, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said Thursday during an Gov. Jim Justice’s administration briefing.
“They’re working hard to put out user-friendly bulletins and information that can be used by West Virginians to understand how wonderful these tax cuts are and how to apply for them,” Hardy said.
The tax reduction includes a 21.5% cut in the state’s personal income tax, which was retroactive to Jan. 1. Employers were provided with new withholding tables in March and state residents already should be seeing less money coming out of their paychecks for state taxes, Hardy said.
According to Hardy, between now and June 30, West Virginians will receive $114 million and, by next June, that will grow to $696 million, generating $810 million that will go back into the state’s economy.
“That’s going to stimulate the economy and that’s going to result in a lot more economic activity in our state,” Hardy said. “We expect there’s going to be an uptick in our consumer sales tax [revenue], an uptick for our small businesses, and that more money is going to be entering the economy.”
Hardy also discussed the vehicle tax rebate, which takes effect in 2024. The Tax Department recently posted information on its website outlining the rebates available and how to apply for them, Hardy said.
The rebate covers cars, trucks, motorcycles, buses, trailers, antique vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and more, Hardy said.
“There are eight different types of personal property taxes for which you will receive a dollar-for-dollar credit,” Hardy said. “If you don’t owe state taxes, you can apply for this rebate and you will receive a check in the mail.”
Also in 2024, the state’s 10,000 military veterans will be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar rebate against the personal property taxes on their primary residence, Hardy said. That rebate also is available as a personal property tax credit or as a rebate check.
“There are over 1,000 businesses in West Virginia that will qualify for this small-business credit,” Hardy said. “When you add all this up, this is, by far, nothing else is even close, the largest tax cut in the history of West Virginia. And, I might add, this is the first time since 1987, 35 years ago, that West Virginia has made a material cut in its state personal income tax.”
The governor said he is pleased with the information coming out of Hardy’s office and the Tax Department.
“We came with the ideas. We thought big and we pushed it. We’ve gone from a state that was flat on its back, DOA, the blunt end of a lot of bad jokes,” Justice said. “Now, we’re the diamond in the rough that they missed, and now we’re on a rocket ship ride like nobody’s business.”
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.