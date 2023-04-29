Pinkey Mullens gave Jim Justice's coal company his labor.
He’ll never give Justice his vote.
“I would not vote for that man for nothing,” Mullens said. “I despise him.”
Mullens, 69, of Wyoming County feels that way after years of interruptions in his prescription drug coverage that Justice’s business empire has been responsible for after Mullens retired from Justice’s Double-Bonus Coal Company in 2007.
“He has no idea what obligation is,” Mullens said.
Mullens is among the 250 to 300 recipients of prescription drug coverage for whom the United Mine Workers of America says Justice’s coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised coverage intermittently in recent years.
For Mullens and his wife Cathy, that has meant going without coverage for up to three weeks. The Glen Fork couple has gone up to a week without some medications. They say Renegade Pharmacy in Oceana has given them four to five days’ worth of the most critical medications to sustain them until their coverage is restored.
Pinkey Mullens is in remission from leukemia. Amid his recovery from a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy, bouts with diarrhea and the onset of diabetes, Mullens has had to worry that the retiree prescription drug coverage he secured after a three-decade coal mining career wouldn’t be available when he needed it most.
“We just don’t like hearing anything about Jim Justice,” said Cathy, who has been driven to tears by frustration over the coverage interruptions. “We don’t even like hearing his name, actually.”
They may have to hear Justice’s name more now that he’s running for the U.S. Senate.
Justice, 72, marked his birthday Thursday by announcing his candidacy for the Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Justice made the announcement at The Greenbrier resort he bought for roughly $20 million in 2009.
“I’m hung up on the truth,” Justice told a supportive crowd after Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sang his praises and before entertainers sang him “Happy Birthday.”
In 2021, Mullens’ June 16 birthday was marked by the UMWA and four retired miners singing a very different tune.
The union and miners submitted a federal court filing that day in which they said five of Justice’s coal companies had failed to comply with a court order approved just 13 days earlier to provide uninterrupted health care and prescription drug coverage promised in a 2016 wage agreement.
It was the 10th time in the previous nine months that Justice’s companies allowed a lapse in prescription drug coverage, the UMWA and retired miners told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
The filing, on Mullens’ 68th birthday, included declarations from Justice coal company retirees that they had to pay out of pocket for prescription drugs or go without them due to interruptions in coverage the companies agreed to provide in collective bargaining agreements.
In the filing, Harry Gregory of Bluefield declared he had suffered prescription drug coverage interruptions about once a month for the previous four months that were typically resolved after a few days. Gregory said his family put off buying some prescription drugs because they couldn’t pay out of pocket for all their medications, with one costing roughly $3,000 per month.
Tony Jones of Princeton declared he had to pay out of pocket for prescription drug coverage during interruptions lasting a few days at least once every couple of months for the previous 15 months.
Andrew Lafferty of Northfork declared the interruptions were a “regular occurrence” that caused him and his wife to put off buying some prescription drugs.
Nearly two years later, the 2019 lawsuit in which that filing was submitted is unresolved.
Mullens says he found his coverage wasn’t working again earlier this month when trying to pick up a prescription of an antibiotic used to control diarrhea stemming from his bone marrow transplant. The interruption was resolved the next day, Mullens said.
Prescription payments through a third-party administrator sometimes have been unavailable, Steven Ruby, a lawyer for the companies, has said. In those cases, Ruby said, the companies have paid the cost.
That hasn’t been a good enough explanation for Pinkey and Cathy Mullens.
“He should just leave it alone,” Cathy Mullens said of Justice seeking to extend his political career.
But as Justice launches his Senate bid, courts and creditors indicate his business empire’s unmet obligations are mounting at an increasingly steep cost.
“He refuses to do what he’s held liable to do,” Pinkey Mullens said.
'Never pays his bills'
Coal companies controlled by Justice and his adult children were responsible for one-fifth of all federal mine safety fine debt as of October, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data obtained by The Gazette-Mail via a Freedom of Information Act request.
They’re behind in paying it back.
The Justice coal companies are three months in arrears in a payment plan under an April 2020 agreement in which they agreed with the feds to pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
The companies’ payments for February, March and April are all outstanding, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman said Wednesday.
Monthly payments of $102,442 are due on the first day of each month until the debt is paid in full.
Justice and his adult children, Jillean Justice and James “Jay” Justice III, were listed by MSHA as controllers of mines for which there were over 400 delinquent penalties as of October, per agency data.
Justice pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017.
Forbes magazine staffer Christopher Helman wrote in a 2021 analysis that Justice had “long ago earned a reputation of being a businessman who never pays his bills.”
A 2019 Forbes feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline with an even more direct description of Justice: “deadbeat billionaire.”
Justice’s net worth rose as high as $1.7 billion after he sold coal company Bluestone Resources to Russian coal producer Mechel for over $400 million plus several hundred million dollars in Mechel stock, according to Forbes magazine.
But since Justice bought back Bluestone in 2015 for just $5 million, his net worth has plummeted, pushing him off Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2021.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Last Thursday, Justice and his wife, Cathy Justice, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
The next day, Jay Justice, who oversees the Justice family’s coal operations, accused Carter Bank & Trust of “obstructive conduct” and “predatory behavior” in a news release.
The younger Justice reported a “significant lending dispute” with Carter, claiming the bank has blocked a Justice refinancing plan that would pay off $250 million in immediate cash, leaving $57 million in four remaining loans that would be secured by collateral.
In a Martinsville, Virginia, Circuit Court filing Wednesday, Carter called the allegations in the news release “inflammatory and baseless” and argued the release violated a 2021 confidentiality and nondisclosure agreement. Carter said it had extended over $700 million to 58 Justice companies, Gov. Justice and the governor’s wife and son by the end of 2016. The bank said it had begun looking to reduce its credit exposure to the companies, working with them to restructure and extend loans and extend more credit.
Carter asked the court to enter a judgment against Jay Justice for breach of contract. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk’s Office representative.
The Justice news release came exactly one month after a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc.
Signed off on by Citizens Bank of West Virginia Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Matt Osborne, the filing ordered the state to garnish the governor’s wages for one year until the debt is paid by withholding the lesser of 20% of his wages or the amount that for each week exceeds 50 times the federal minimum wage.
The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment. In an administration briefing last month, Justice said the $861,035 judgment would be paid but dismissed the bank’s move as a “political grandstand.”
State Auditor’s Office spokesperson Kallie Cart indicated in an email the office wouldn’t comment on the garnishment of any state employee. But Cart said the office processes wage garnishment orders per applicable regulations “without regard to whom the order is directed, whether a state official or employee, including the Governor.”
Justice reported donating his 2022 net pay to the state Department of Education’s Communities in Schools program in his annual financial disclosure statement filed with the state Ethics Commission.
Liabilities piling up
Justice said last month his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt.
During a virtual administration briefing, Justice said Bluestone coal assets, while not the entire company, were being prepared for sale.
Justice company liabilities amid escalating legal and business disputes have piled up in recent months.
This month, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
Southern Coal Corp. and Premium Coal Co. had asked the federal appeals court to reverse a 2021 district court order compelling them to comply with a 2016 consent decree under which they had agreed to address environmental violations.
The consent decree required Southern Coal Corp. and two dozen other Justice-controlled companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations alleged to stretch over five years by Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and the federal government.
Also this month, the Kanawha County Circuit Court granted Charleston law firm Hendrickson & Long PLLC a judgment of $8.5 million plus interest dating back to Dec. 29, 2022, against three Justice coal companies.
The court denied the companies’ motion to throw out an arbitration panel’s award in the law firm’s favor in a dispute over how much they owed the firm for its services in obtaining nonmonetary recovery in a commercial loss lawsuit.
The recovery was of a lease covering over 10,000 acres giving the companies the right to mine more than 53 million tons of metallurgical coal in Wyoming and McDowell counties, according to the court ruling.
The Virginia Western District Court enforced an arbitration order against Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also in November, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the same court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
Wary of Justice’s word
In an appearance on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” morning show Friday, Justice sold himself as a straight shooter.
“I’ll tell you the truth every single time I speak,” Justice said. “I’ll challenge you to find something that I’ve told you that, knowingly, I know is not the truth, because I’m not going to do that.”
Pinkey Mullens’ prescription drug coverage has lapsed too many times for him to believe that.
“He refuses to take care of the employees that worked for him,” Mullens said. “He don’t care for nobody but himself.”