West Virginia lawmakers received an update on the closure of Alderson Broaddus University during the first day of August legislative interim meetings in Charleston.
Sarah Tucker with the Higher Education Policy Commission and the State Council for Community and Technical College Education provided the update during a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Committee on Education Accountability.
The 100-year-old private institution is set to shutter after years of financial problems, leaving students scrambling to find other schools.
The HEPC and the CTCE authorize institutions to confer degrees on an annual basis. Alderson Broaddus had been operating with a provisional status for over a year due to financial issues that have been well-documented for several years, Tucker said. The university’s status was revoked in July after it was determined the school would not be able to meet its enrollment projections, Tucker said.
The university had been scheduled to receive its reauthorization in June, Tucker said.
“Based upon the finances that I had received, and very inconsistent financial information, there was simply no way the Commission was going to be able to do that,” Tucker said. "So they pushed that meeting and asked for additional financial information from the institution.”
Tucker said the university’s administration told the HEPC that Alderson Broaddus was set to receive a $1.1 million federal tax credit.
“We were actually told that tax credit had been sent by the IRS erroneously to the institution, that the institution had mailed the check back, and that they were expecting to receive the real check anytime soon,” Tucker said.
She added, “We were also told that the board chair was going to resign her position ... because she had become disfavored by other board members and that, as a result of that, the institution would receive $500,000 in donations.”
The tax refund never came to fruition, Tucker said, but the school used those figures in its July cash-flow projections.
With the allotted funds included, the school’s cash flow was reported at around $600,000, Tucker said. Taking them out of the equation put the school in the red by around $500,000, she said.
The school also has about $30 million in long-term debt, including a $2 million bill to its food-services provider and $835,000 owed to the city of Philippi for utilities.
Tucker said the Philippi City Council voted to terminate the school’s services, but the school managed to scrape together a $67,000 payment. The time it took the school to raise those funds was another cause for concern, she said.
“It took a very vigorous fundraising campaign for them to raise that $67,000,” Tucker told lawmakers. “It indicates how difficult their financial situation really is.”
For the past two pay periods, the university has been forced to ask for donations from alumni in order to make payroll, Tucker said.
While the majority of students are transferring to nearby West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon or Davis & Elkins in Elkins, Tucker said eight to 10 first-year physician’s assistant students have been left afloat because none of the other four programs in the state have room for more students.
Students from the university will retain their transcripts thanks, in part, to action last year by the Legislature requiring higher education institutions to preserve transcripts after closure. The measure came after Ohio Valley University shut down without retaining records, resulting in the loss of credits for students, Tucker said.
