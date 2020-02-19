top story

History Day at the Legislature brings exhibits on state's past to Capitol Thursday

Exhibits of historic documents, artifacts, photographs and publications will be on display in the State Capitol as dozens of state and local historical, genealogical and preservation groups observe History Day at the Legislature.

The exhibits will be in the Capitol’s Upper Rotunda from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

At 9:30 a.m. in the Culture Center, 30 “History Heroes” will be recognized for their contributions to the preservation of local or regional history in West Virginia. Those receiving History Hero awards were nominated by history and preservation organizations from across the state.

The annual public event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, state Archives Commission, West Virginia Historical Society, West Virginia Humanities Council, Mining Your History Foundation, Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, and West Virginia Association of Museums.

