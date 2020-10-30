For a second time, David “Woody” Holmes and Dana Ferrell are facing off for the West Virginia House of Delegates 39th District seat.
Last election, Holmes, a Democrat, ran against Sharon Lewis Malcolm, a Republican, and Ferrell, who ran as an independent. Malcolm won the seat, but died last September, leading the governor to appoint Kevan Bartlett, a Baptist minister who lost the Republican primary to Ferrell, to finish her term.
Holmes said the 2016 race taught him a lot about running a campaign and, he's hopeful, winning.
“I learned that independent voters mean a lot, that I had to do better with different kinds of messaging and advertising," Holmes said. "That was my first time running for office, and I took all those lessons with me for this time."
Although running as an independent in 2016, Ferrell took a good portion of the vote — 23%, compared to Holmes’ 35% and Malcolm’s 42%.
Ferrell, a teacher and youth sports coach, did not respond to requests for comment, but his campaign website lists his top stances for the election as pro-gun, pro-life and “Christian and family values.”
According to campaign finance statements filed with the state, Ferrell has outraised Holmes, with about $13,700 contributed to his campaign, compared to Holmes’ roughly $10,300. As of Friday, Ferrell had about $7,300 cash on hand, while Holmes had $4,500. Both candidates took most of their money from in-state contributions.
Holmes said his focus centers on economic development and a concentrated effort to not just bring industries to West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley, but ensure they stay here.
He spent his career working at Union Carbide, and said he sees a lot of potential in the area for oil and natural gas. However, he said, it should be done safely, to minimize negative consequences for the environment and the people who live around the operations.
"I think you can do both, but it is a balancing act," Holmes said. "I think we have rules and regulations that are in place right now that are viable and can protect our waterways and our lands and allow the companies to succeed. We need to make sure we follow them."
Part of improving the economy, Holmes said, is giving young people a reason to stay in the state. He has two children, both in their late 20s and both still live in West Virginia. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, though, he said his son almost had to leave.
“We don’t give a lot of opportunities, and the ones that are there, well, sometimes they aren’t forever,” Holmes said. “We need a stable workforce. We need opportunities that people want to take, and make sure they are able to access them, especially our younger residents who, early on, must decide if they want to stay here or take a better job, a better offer, somewhere else.”
When it comes to the illicit drug epidemic, the Kanawha Valley leads West Virginia consistently in the yearly number of fatal overdoses. Holmes said he wants to see a holistic approach to drug abuse, focused on recovery instead of punishment.
Ferrell, on his campaign website, said he wants to see stronger laws for drug dealers and support for families affected by the epidemic.
While Holmes said there’s a place for law enforcement, he doesn’t necessarily think drug intervention is the right place.
“I talk to a lot of cops, and they'll say they don't want to be doing that work either. There are people out there better equipped and better trained to help someone who is addicted or having a mental health problem," Holmes said. "If we continue arresting people, we're just continuing the cycle, I think. We need a rehabilitation- and recovery-based plan for the drug epidemic."
Holmes said that, if elected to the Legislature, he would fully support the Fairness Act, a piece of legislation that would make it illegal to discriminate against sexual orientation or gender in workplaces and living facilities.
Both Holmes and Ferrell say they will support teachers, and Holmes said he wants to see more money — potentially from natural gas payouts — put into local education programs, to help students but also to incentivize teachers to stay in the state.
“Good, great teachers leave West Virginia every year, and we need them to stay. We need competitive pay and support, because they are shaping the future of this state," Holmes said. "We can't continue to lose teachers because we won't invest in them."
Holmes said he would support legislation to strengthen the broadband infrastructure, as there is no way to improve the economy without better connection. He said he’s spoken with leaders in corporations and companies who won’t come to West Virginia because of the technological isolation.
“We have to improve that and make it better, to give people even a reason to move businesses here," Holmes said. "No business wants to operate where you can’t get a reliable internet connection.”