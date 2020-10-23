The race for West Virginia’s 36th House District features two incumbents, four challengers and no shortage of varying viewpoints on how to achieve a stronger economy and a more protective safety net amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incumbent Democrats Larry L. Rowe and Amanda Estep-Burton are respectively seeking their fourth and second consecutive terms serving the district, joined in the race by Democratic challenger Jim Barach and Republican challengers Chris Pritt, Stevie Thaxton and Chris Walters.
Three seats are available, and Democratic incumbent Andrew Robinson is running for state Senate District 17 rather than defending his House seat.
Walters, 34, of Charleston, is an insurance agency owner who previously served in the state Senate from 2012 to 2016. As a senator, Walters introduced legislation that ultimately stalled but aimed to significantly expand broadband access throughout West Virginia, something that Walters says remains a top legislative priority.
If elected to the House, Walters would work to create a new arm of the Public Employees Insurance Agency designed to offer health insurance for individual citizens at the same reimbursement rate as other private insurers.
“The profit it makes can go toward shoring up PEIA,” said Walters, adding that he saw his plan as a public option to make health insurance more affordable during the pandemic and beyond. “It’d be another competitor to drive down costs of health care.”
Walters said he would look to enact a study focused on water rates with an eye toward a rate reset.
“If we don’t have the basic utilities, get water costs down and broadband, how are we going to attract businesses here?” Walters said.
Thaxton, 42, a self-employed Alum Creek electrician who previously ran unsuccessfully to represent District 36 in 2012 for 2014, said he wants to see more emphasis on trade skills in workforce training.
“There’s a skills gap right now,” Thaxton said.
Thaxton favors lowering taxes, saying that West Virginia’s tax structure is “not kind” to small businesses like his.
Thaxton indicated that he supports mandatory minimum prison sentences for use of certain narcotics, including opioids and methamphetamine, arguing that District 36 is in need of a drug-free, well-trained workforce.
“The drugs seem to be getting pretty heavy again in most communities,” Thaxton said. “I don’t think we can move much further with a lot of issues until we get the drug situation at least curbed.”
Rowe, 71, is a Malden attorney and author who first served in the House from 1996 to 2000 and also served a term in the state Senate from 2000 to 2004.
Rowe said “job one” if elected would be reviewing Gov. Jim Justice’s use of CARES Act funding.
Justice has bypassed the state Legislature, which typically holds the power of the purse, to allocate funding distributed to the state by the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill that Congress passed in March in response to COVID-19.
Rowe favors reduced or free tuition to attend four-year regional schools to follow up on the state’s 2019 move to guarantee students free tuition when pursuing certain certificates and associate’s degrees at in-state, public community colleges and those public, primarily four-year colleges that also offer associate’s degrees.
“[W]e want people to understand there’s no boundaries to what their lives can be,” Rowe said.
Rowe also said that West Virginia needs to “come into the 21st century” on LGBT rights and address racial issues in the state.
“There are laws on the books that make it appear we do discriminate,” Rowe said, noting that not barring discrimination in state law is a red flag to major companies who could add to West Virginia’s workforce.
Rowe and Estep-Burton were sponsors of the Youth Mental Health Protection Act (House Bill 2160) in the 2020 legislative session. The bill, which stalled in the House Health and Human Resources Committee, would have prohibited conversion therapy, a discredited practice seeking to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
West Virginia state law does not prohibit discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation, and Rowe would like to see that change.
Senate Bill 270 would have guaranteed equal opportunity in housing and employment without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity, but it stalled after being referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January.
Pritt, 41, is a Charleston lawyer who narrowly finished fourth in the 2018 general election for District 36 behind Estep-Burton. Pritt favors surveying district businesses to see what job skills they need and what would improve their current workforce.
“[We need to] make sure we’ve got job-training skills to be conducive to that particular business,” Pritt said.
Pritt said he wants to focus on economic development and “economic and personal liberty,” calling himself “pro-life.”
Estep-Burton, 37, is a Charleston commercial banker who was the lead sponsor of several health care-focused bills that stalled in the Republican-controlled legislature in 2020, including one that would have created a family and medical leave insurance program. She wants to focus on paid family leave again in the next legislative session.
Estep-Burton would like the state to establish a CHIP buy-in program.
“Education is my wheelhouse,” Estep-Burton said. “Health care and education are my main focuses.”
Estep-Burton also was the lead sponsor of a stalled bill in the 2020 legislative session that would have required each county board to employ at least two school counselors at each high school, one male and one female, with each elementary and middle school to employ at least one school counselor.
Barach, 64, of Charleston, is a retired meteorologist who touted his scientific background as he criticized the state’s response to COVID-19.
“Testing, mandating masks, wearing personal protective equipment, social distancing, contact tracing — those seem to be policies that are having the most success against COVID,” Barach said. “I don’t think we’ve done a very good job at all … I think we possibly opened up things too soon. All of a sudden our rates became one of the highest in the nation.”
West Virginia’s COVID-19 transmission rate was the worst in the country in July. The state this week has seen a record-high number of active COVID-19 cases, a new high for COVID-19 patients hospitalized over a 24-hour period and a statewide percentage of positive tests at its highest rate since April.
Barach said that broadband availability must be extended more throughout the state to aid business recruitment and education and said the state needs to market itself more aggressively to businesses.
“That’s the main issue — coming up with a strategy,” Barach said.