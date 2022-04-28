Three Republicans and one Democrat are looking to secure their respective party nominations to represent the newly reformed West Virginia House District 58 in the Legislature.
Vying to join the Legislature on the GOP side are Walter Hall, 58, an independent insurance agent and St. Albans vice mayor; Samuel “Cole” Parsons, 26, a forester; and Trevor Morris, an apprentice electrician and 2020 graduate of St. Albans High School.
Alone on the Democratic ballot is Dakota James Buckley, an Uber driver and member of St. Albans High School’s Class of 2015.
All four candidates are St. Albans residents.
The new District 58 includes all or parts of St. Albans, Highlawn, Parkway Terrace, Institute and East Nitro, with Interstate 64 serving as its eastern border.
Asked what he views as the most pressing issue facing District 58, Hall noted the district’s high concentration of chemical plants and stressed the importance of transparency and community awareness of local plant emissions and chemical safety efforts. Hall praised what he said was transparency from the state Department of Environmental Protection on those subjects, citing a community open house meeting the agency held in Dunbar in March to discuss ethylene oxide emissions from Union Carbide plants in Institute and South Charleston.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found in a National Air Toxics Assessment released in 2018 that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County after the agency classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen in 2016, causing risk estimates to go up.
Citing 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data organized by census tracts, West Virginia’s epidemiologist, Steve Blankenship, said during the open house that there was no evidence of clusters of cancer cases around facilities emitting ethylene oxide in Kanawha County.
Records the Gazette-Mail obtained last year from state health officials and the EPA turned up analysis of cancer data that found an area of elevated ethylene oxide-related cancers downwind of the Union Carbide sites but cautioned that the data were inconclusive.
The DEP is conducting ethylene oxide sampling in the Institute and South Charleston areas.
“It’s not a concern but a topic we all must stay on top of, and I look forward to sitting on committees, volunteer groups and relaying that information back to my community,” Hall said.
Parsons said West Virginia needs to create a better business environment and said he is in favor of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to abolish the state’s personal income tax, although he added that he needed to review Justice’s proposal further.
Morris did not respond to requests for comment.
Parsons said he opposed stronger protections against discrimination in employment, housing and public spaces for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender West Virginians -- components of the previously proposed Fairness Act that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to protected classes already including race, religion and national origin in state law. Parsons called such protections “a slippery slope” that “doesn’t really end.”
“The best example I can give of it is it started out as gay rights, gay marriage is legal and we’ve got that solved, that’s written law, none of that’s going away,” Parsons said. “Now it turned into LGBT, then it turned into LGBTQ, LGBTQI. It’s never ending. You hear people talk about how there’s 76 different genders, and at the end of the day, a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”
But not all people fall under those two categories for gender or sex, according to leading health organizations. Transgender individuals have a gender identity -- an internal sense of being male, female or something else -- that does not comport with the sex they were assigned at birth. Transgender individuals have been chronicled in cultures throughout the world since ancient times.
LGBTQI generally stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or queer and intersex. The latter term refers to individuals who are born with or develop biological sex characteristics that don’t appear to fall under male or female categories.
Hall expressed support for such protections.
“In my heart, I believe in my Lord and the Bible we shouldn’t discriminate against individuals based on their preference,” Hall said. “And should we strengthen the laws to protect their rights? I would have to say yes.”
Morris has opposed the Fairness Act, arguing during his unsuccessful 2020 bid to represent the 35th House District that “religious freedom gives us the power to say no.”
The primary is May 10. Early voting began April 27.