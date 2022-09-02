The third special session of the West Virginia Legislature for 2022 is back.
The House of Delegates will reconvene on Sept. 12, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announced Friday evening. As of press time Friday, Senate President Craig Blair had not issued any statement saying whether he was reconvening the Senate.
Delegates will continue their work on House Bill 302, which is meant clarify West Virginia’s abortion laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
The House and Senate have been on recess since late July. Gov. Jim Justice called the special session on July 20.
The resumption of the special session corresponds with already scheduled legislative interim committee meetings set to take place at the Capitol Sept. 11-13.
When the Legislature last considered abortion legislation, the House and Senate were at an impasse. Since the chambers were unable to come to an agreement, a conference committee is needed to hammer out the differences.
Among the provisions legislators disagreed on was whether to subject doctors who perform abortions to a felony crime that carried a prison sentence of 3-to-10 years.
The chambers also disagreed about under what circumstances abortions could be performed. They were considering people who became pregnant as a result of rape, and factors including a person’s age and intellectual disabilities, in determining whether they could access abortion services.