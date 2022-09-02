Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The third special session of the West Virginia Legislature for 2022 is back.

The House of Delegates will reconvene on Sept. 12, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announced Friday evening. As of press time Friday, Senate President Craig Blair had not issued any statement saying whether he was reconvening the Senate.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@laciepierson on Twitter.

