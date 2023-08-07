Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The newly created Department of Human Services will expand the state’s prevention programs and attempt to establish closer ties to the communities it serves, the agency’s incoming secretary told lawmakers Monday.

Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Cynthia Persily updated lawmakers on the department’s priorities during a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Committee on Health and Human Resources Accountability.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

