The race to become West Virginia's next governor features a crowded field of Republican hopefuls. However, Democratic challengers have been slower to emerge.
One potential candidate, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, said he is "leaning toward" entering the race. Charleston attorney and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, the Democratic nominee in 2020, has also expressed interest in another run, according to recent reports.
"We're fortunate to have two excellent candidates considering a run for governor," West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin said. "Ben and Steve are real leaders who have never run for office to simply add a line to their resumes. They've run because they've had specific goals and objectives to make their communities better places to live, work and raise a family."
Drawing upon his extensive background in banking, finance and government, Williams declared himself to be "uniquely qualified to meet the challenges that West Virginia’s next governor will face.”
"Mayor Williams has revitalized West Virginia's second largest city and won $10 million and recognition for Huntington as America's Best Community in a nationwide contest," Pushkin said. "Where Huntington was once known as ground zero for the opioid epidemic, it's now known as the city of solutions and has become a model for other cities around the country."
Williams said the state is at a critical juncture, much like Huntington was when he first took office.
“What we do over the next 10 years will determine our next 50,” he said.
Williams emphasized the need to make strategic decisions to help shape and diversify the state's economic landscape and reverse a recent trend of population decline. He also expressed the need for a comprehensive approach to rebuild infrastructure, combat the opioid crisis and attract high-tech, high-wage jobs.
“I expect us to make decisions and set standards that the rest of the nation will seek to follow,” he said.
Williams stressed the importance of not wasting the once-in-a-generation opportunities presented by federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and more.
When asked about working with the Republican-controlled Legislature, Williams said a commitment to hard work overshadows political division.
"I will be the first to arrive and the last to leave. When others get tired and want to quit, I will be ready to go even harder,” he said.
Williams emphasized collaboration and the need to find common ground, acknowledging that disagreements are likely to arise. However, he said he is optimistic that by working with Republicans and maintaining a spirit of bipartisanship, legislators can achieve remarkable results.
“You play with the players who are on the field. I will work with the Legislature to get things done by showing our legislative leadership that if they are willing to roll up their sleeves and work with me, they will be encouraged at what we will accomplish,” Williams said.
Williams acknowledged systemic problems that exist within state agencies such as the State Police, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
He attributed the lack of progress toward addressing those issues to a lack of political will, emphasizing the limited resources and attention these agencies receive.
"They don’t have a lot of high-priced lobbyists prowling the halls of the Capitol and they don’t spend money in elections,” Williams said.
The state has a responsibility to address these issues promptly, Williams said, advocating for changes in leadership and policies, and increased funding to address the resource deficiencies that endanger foster children and correctional personnel.
Salango did not respond to a request for comment.
In recent media reports, Salango said he would be reluctant to run against Williams in the 2024 Democratic primary election. Williams likewise noted he wouldn't make a final decision on entering the race without first consulting with Salango.
Confirming recent meetings between the two and the intention to continue discussions, Williams emphasized the importance of collaboration for the betterment of West Virginia.
"I know that, whatever we decide to do, I’m confident that both of us will continue to work for the betterment of West Virginia,” Williams said.
While potential Democratic candidates weigh their options, the Republican ticket is already stacked.
Delegate Moore Capito, who represents Kanawha County, has officially announced his candidacy, as have State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner. Car dealer Chris Miller, the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has also thrown his hat into the ring.
Other Republicans who have filed pre-candidacy paperwork include Terri Bradshaw of Gandeeville, Edwin Vanover of Bluefield and Rashida Yost of Martinsburg, according to the Secretary of State's elections website. Cecil Silva, of Spurlockville, is the only Democratic pre-candidate listed.