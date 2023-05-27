Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Steve Williams
Buy Now

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams delivers his annual State of the City address to city council in February. Williams, a Democrat, says he is "leaning toward" entering the 2024 gubernatorial race in West Virginia.

 HD Media file photo

The race to become West Virginia's next governor features a crowded field of Republican hopefuls. However, Democratic challengers have been slower to emerge.

One potential candidate, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, said he is "leaning toward" entering the race. Charleston attorney and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, the Democratic nominee in 2020, has also expressed interest in another run, according to recent reports.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you