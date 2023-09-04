RACINE -- Steve Williams’ hat is in the ring.
The three-term Democratic mayor of Huntington declared that he is running for governor during a speech at the United Mine Workers of America’s Labor Day celebration at John Slack Memorial Park, in Boone County, on Monday.
“I’m Steve Williams. I’m running for governor of the state of West Virginia in the Democratic Party,” Williams said on stage, prompting a round of applause from a crowd of roughly 100 under a sweltering Labor Day sun in Racine.
Williams, 56, told the crowd to watch for an official announcement sometime next month and said in an interview shortly afterward that he plans to officially file as a candidate next month. Williams had previously said he was leaning toward entering the race.
Williams was elected mayor of Huntington in 2012 after a four-year term as an at-large Huntington city councilman. He was an investment banker and stockbroker before becoming mayor. The Mercer County native represented Cabell and Wayne counties in the House of Delegates from 1987 to 1994.
“We need to develop prosperity in the state of West Virginia,” Williams said in an interview after his roughly five-minute speech at the UMW's Labor Day gathering. The annual UMW celebration is a traditional campaign stop for political candidates -- especially Democrats.
Williams joins a 2024 gubernatorial race that already has a packed Republican field. Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, auto dealership executive Chris Miller of Huntington, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner participated in a candidate forum at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual summit last week.
Williams attended the summit.
“The takeaway is they all claim to be conservative,” Williams said. “That’s fine and good, but that doesn’t define that you’re going to get something done. What I’m looking at is I’m a proven person who has been in the seat of governing.”
Williams acknowledged that he faces a challenge as a Democrat in what has become an overwhelmingly Republican state.
“Folks don’t know me. So I’ve got to get, like today, introducing myself and start listening and they’ll realize we’re a diamond in the rough,” Williams said, contending that Huntington’s development under his leadership is an argument in his favor.
Williams was named 2015-16 Mayor of the Year by the West Virginia Municipal League. In 2017, Huntington was named "America's Best Community," after being named the $3 million grand-prize winner in the America's Best Communities competition, a community revitalization effort sponsored by Frontier Communications, DISH Network, CoBank and The Weather Channel.
The award followed a revitalization plan from the city to revitalize its West End. Streetscape improvements, festivals and new murals have followed.
Williams has heralded the mass influx of federal infrastructure funding into West Virginia from the 2021-22 Democrat-controlled Congress as the impetus for a “Marshall Plan” for West Virginia, referring to an economic aid program the United States authorized for Western Europe devastated by World War II.
Huntington’s population was 45,746 as of July 2022, 6.9% lower than it was in 2010 and making for a steeper drop than the statewide population decline of 4.2% over the same span, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The city’s poverty rate was an estimated 30.2%, nearly double the state’s clip of 16.8%.
“You hear people saying, well, pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” Williams said. “Well, there’s some folks that need to have boots.”
He said he backs a diversified approach to energy development in West Virginia. He alluded to a June Canadian Pacific Kansas City and CSX Corp. announcement that the companies plan a joint venture to build and deploy hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel-electric locomotives supported by hydrogen conversion to be performed at CSX’s Huntington locomotive shop.
“We should be doing it all,” Williams said. “Let’s not be myopic. Let’s go in with the broad view that, if it’s energy, it’s going to be in West Virginia.”
He stressed the importance of labor protections at the UMW gathering during his speech Monday, alluding to Huntington last year approving a $15 minimum wage for public works employees.
“The state needs the experience that we’ve had in Huntington,” Williams said. “We need somebody that’s going to be one that pulls people together, not pushes them apart.”