Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

He's running
Buy Now

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announces he is running for West Virginia governor at the 85th annual United Mine Workers of America Labor Day Celebration at the John Slack Memorial Park in Racine Monday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

RACINE -- Steve Williams’ hat is in the ring.

The three-term Democratic mayor of Huntington declared that he is running for governor during a speech at the United Mine Workers of America’s Labor Day celebration at John Slack Memorial Park, in Boone County, on Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you