West Virginia Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.
“It is with mixed emotions that I am writing today to officially inform you, and anyone in the public who might be interested, that I will not seek reelection to the Supreme Court of Appeals in the upcoming election cycle,” Hutchison wrote in a letter, dated June 1, to Chief Justice Beth Walker.
Hutchison said he plans to work until the end of his term, on Dec. 31, 2024.
“Obviously, I am aware of the court’s desire to undertake a strategic planning process and you need to know who will be on the court in the long term,” Hutchison wrote in the letter. “It is also important for anyone desiring to seek election to the court to be aware of my intentions so that those interested persons have an opportunity to plan and organize.”
Hutchison said serving as a member of the Supreme Court has been an honor and a “capstone” for his 45-year career in the legal system, 30 years of which he spent as a judge.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Hutchison to the Supreme Court in December 2018, following former justice Allen Loughry's resignation. Voters later elected Hutchison to complete the rest of Loughry's term.
The Supreme Court was coming out of “a very dark time” when he joined in January 2019, Hutchison wrote. The year before, two former Justices were handed federal sentences related to fraud committed while they were in office.
Loughry was convicted by a federal jury in October 2018 for mail fraud, wire fraud and lying to the FBI. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. Loughry's convictions included defrauding the Pound Civil Justice Institute, misusing a government fuel card and making false statements to the FBI.
Former justice Menis Ketchum pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2018 and received three years of probation. He admitted to repeatedly using a state vehicle and fuel credit card for personal trips to a private golf club in Virginia, costing taxpayers about $220 per trip. In August 2014, he traveled to the golf club in a state vehicle and used a state fuel card for gasoline during the return trip, resulting in the wire fraud charges.
Hutchison said much has been done to restore the public’s trust in the state’s highest court.
“In the last five years, the new court has made amazing strides in reestablishing the integrity of the third branch of government,” he said. “That could not have happened without the leadership provided by the five members of the court, but also it could not have happened without the dedication and hard work of the 1,500 employees who work for the court.”
Hutchison said he wished to thank court employees for their hard work and dedication.
“I am continually amazed by the innovative thinking and hard work of all those who support the very important work of this court,” Hutchison wrote in his letter. “To every one of those individuals, I say thank you for all you have done for me personally but, more importantly, for what you have done to move this branch of government forward.”
Hutchison said he is leaving to spend more time with his family — his wife, Viki; daughter, Gabi; son, Thad; and his grandchildren — but hopes to be involved in the court as a senior status judge or a mediator.
“I also want to thank my family who have supported me and made it possible to achieve my personal goals,” Hutchison wrote. “Without them, and especially without the help of my wife, Viki, I would not have been able to have achieved the success that I have had.”
Finally, in his resignation letter, Hutchison thanked his fellow justices.
“I want all to know that I will continue to devote my time and energy to serve the court and the people of West Virginia until the last day of my term,” Hutchison wrote.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.