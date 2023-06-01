Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am writing today to officially inform you, and anyone in the public who might be interested, that I will not seek reelection to the Supreme Court of Appeals in the upcoming election cycle,” Hutchison wrote in a letter, dated June 1, to Chief Justice Beth Walker.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

