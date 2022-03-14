The only piece of major legislation aiming to make short-term changes within the state’s foster care system died Saturday night with the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia legislative session.
House Bill 4344 was just mere steps from passage. After the Senate advanced the bill with less than three hours until lawmakers adjourned sine die, the House did not have enough time to concur with the last-second changes made by Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam. If delegates had enough time to accept Tarr’s changes, the bill would have been sent to the governor’s desk.
They never got the chance.
Tarr waited until there were three days left in the session before taking up the bill in his committee. Senate Health Chairman Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, passed the bill out of his committee six days earlier, and before that, the House of Delegates advanced the bill out of their chamber on Feb. 23 on a 99-1 vote.
When Tarr did take up the bill, he chose to gut it. He removed the provisions giving 15% pay raises for Bureau of Social Services workers, the creation of a public information dashboard and a new centralized abuse and neglect report intake system. Tarr left only the amendments adopted by Maroney’s committee, which gave the foster care ombudsman more freedom to investigate claims, as well as an expansion of services for family court proceedings.
An amended HB 4344 still did not cross the finish line. The bill was the Legislature’s third bipartisan shot in three years at beginning to reform the state’s beleaguered foster care system. Advocates on Monday said disappointment doesn’t even begin to describe how they’re feeling.
“I’m ashamed of what happened,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. “I said since the very start of the legislative session that the foster care bill was probably the most important thing we’re going to deal with, and I maintain that now.”
During the session, Baldwin consistently referenced a situation from December 2020 in his home district as quantifiable evidence that the system needs to be holistically repaired. A dental hygienist in Greenbrier County noticed a large bruise on a young boy’s arm and reported suspected abuse to the state. That call was never relayed to the local office. The mother of the boy, months later, shot and killed the boy, along with four other boys who were living in her home. She then burned down her home and took her own life.
There was a provision in the bill that automatically referred abuse and neglect reports from medical professionals to the appropriate local office. Baldwin said he’s unsure what else can happen in the world to prove this provision needed to become law.
“[The bill] passed the House 99-1, then was completely gutted. [Senators] got some of the pieces back in [and] got it passed out of the Senate unanimously, then it died. I’m just ashamed by that,” he said. “In 60 days, the Legislature couldn’t prioritize child well-being in foster care. That’s shameful.”
Near the end of the session, focus turned to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ handling of the bill. After praising the bill during House committee meetings, agency representatives turned cold to it when it landed in Tarr’s committee. An agency spokeswoman on Monday did not return comment on the bill itself, or on the claims the department walked back its support. She returned a link to Gov. Jim Justice’s comments during his Monday media appearance on his COVID-19 response, where the governor was asked about the pay raises, as well as one bill that did make it to his desk — a bill that would split the department into two pieces.
Justice said he would honor the pay raise provisions since the agency currently has the authority to do so by collapsing vacant positions and directing that funding toward existing employees’ salaries. Justice said he wanted to think more on the issue before signing the split bill, however. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the split could complicate federal grant funding.
Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, said the past two weeks showed her that not everyone was on the same team during crunch time.
“I think it’s disingenuous of the department and the governor to say that this can be addressed by [collapsing positions.] Why wasn’t that addressed before the legislative session?” she said. “It wasn’t made a priority until this legislation came out, and I think that says volumes.”
Tarr specifically took issue with the public information dashboard, which he said could complicate privacy for foster children. Jeff Pack, commissioner for the Bureau of Social Services, similarly did not back this provision in the bill when he testified before Tarr’s committee.
“Well, that’s ridiculous,” Baldwin said of their concerns. He noted that at least 20 other states have some form of publicly viewable information on the foster care system. Zukoff said Wisconsin and Florida have model dashboards. She and Baldwin said the primary goal of the dashboard is to hold the agency accountable.
Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, said Monday that passing an all-encompassing bill addressing the deficiencies within the foster care system has proven difficult. As a leading Republican on the issue, and a foster parent, Pinson said, the next time around, it might be easier to try a step-by-step approach.
“I think that, moving forward, it’s going to be better to try to single out some of the specific needs and try to address them in standalone bills,” he said. “I think this year has proven that.”
Pinson said lawmakers have thrown countless dollars at the DHHR over the years to address systemic issues, along with prodding the agency into working with them on foster care system reform. He said he is a supporter of the dashboard to monitor child welfare statistics. He also wants to take it a step further.
Pinson said the agency should implement a communication portal that only people involved in a foster child’s case can access. He likened it to a profile used for storing medical information when a person is admitted into an emergency room, “where [Child Protective Services] workers, guardian ad litems, agency caseworkers, foster parents, biological parents [etc.] can all log into a centralized place in order to be able to get information and give information about that child’s care.”
“That’s what I’m most passionate about,” Pinson said.
Pinson said he is a supporter of the split bill. While the agency has been moving in the right direction, he said there needs to be more quantifiable evidence that what they are doing is actually working on the ground.
Lawmakers and advocates threw around several statistics about the system’s woes throughout the session. What is known is that there’s at least 6,000 children in the foster care system at any given time, with children cycling in and out everyday.