In historic vote, GOP reps Miller, Mooney, McKinley reject impeachment

In summer 2018, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., was all in on impeachment — just not that of President Donald Trump.
Then a majority whip in the West Virginia House of Delegates, Miller voted for 13 articles of impeachment against the four remaining elected Supreme Court justices. The alleged offenses ranged from making luxurious, taxpayer-funded office renovations to the overpaying of senior status judges.
Only 11 of those articles passed, although Miller voted in favor of one article that failed, and voted in the minority against the withdrawal of another.
On Wednesday, Miller, the newest member of the Mountain State’s congressional delegation, stuck with the rest of her caucus to oppose Trump’s impeachment. Both articles of impeachment passed, with nearly every House Democrat and the chamber’s lone independent in support.
Miller declined an interview request on the vote — the third presidential impeachment vote in U.S. history. A spokeswoman said Miller would not “waste anymore time on this impeachment sham.” Since Trump’s impeachment saga began, Miller has cast it as an attempt to undo the 2016 election.
“If Congress hadn’t spent the last year stuck in a divisive, ugly, partisan impeachment debacle, think of what we could have done; the lives that could have been saved; the communities that could have been improved, the crisis on our Southern border ended and the positive work that we should do for our country,” she said in a floor speech Wednesday.
Like Miller, West Virginia GOP Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley, both opposed impeachment and would not grant interviews on the vote.
The thrust of House Democrats’ primary allegation is that Trump sought the help of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in investigating Joe Biden, a possible challenger in Trump’s reelection bid, and his son, Hunter. Trump then allegedly withheld military aid and dangled a White House meeting until he received assurances of help from Zelenskiy. The U.S. released the aid after a person who works in national security filed a whistleblower complaint. The help Trump reportedly sought never came.
Democrats passed a second article of impeachment for alleged obstruction of Congress — Trump failed to turn over requested documents or allow top officials to be deposed.
The three representatives, along with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., all issued written statements after the vote. None of the statements addressed the two underlying accusations.
Mooney said Trump “did nothing wrong” and called the articles “meritless.” He said the investigation was “rigged,” and incorrectly stated this is the first party-line presidential impeachment vote.
“For the first time in American history a President has been impeached with only members of one party voting for it,” he said. “This has been a shameful partisan exercise in the US House from start to finish.”
President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 by the House of Representatives along party lines, according to the Miller Center, an affiliate of the University of Virginia that specializes in political history. He was acquitted in the Senate.
The West Virginia delegation’s vote was hardly a surprise. The members’ votes rarely break from Trump’s agenda, according to analysis from FiveThirtyEight, a statistical blog that tracks how Congress members vote. Since news of the alleged whistleblower’s complaint that thrust Trump’s behavior into the spotlight broke Sept. 26, all three have spoken publicly against the Democrats’ actions. They have generally focused on the process itself, rather than the meat of the allegations.
In October, Mooney and other Republicans stormed a Sensitive Complemented Information Facility — a sequestered room to prevent eavesdropping and spying on classified deliberations — protesting what they described as an unfair and secretive process. Lawmakers in the SCIF were fielding closed-door testimony from witnesses as part of the investigatory phase of the impeachment.
Mooney shared a selfie-style video of himself approaching the SCIF.
“We’ll see what happens. Just go in,” he said in the video.
McKinley has criticized the gambit, as well. Through a spokeswoman, he said impeachment should not be used as a partisan weapon and that its consequences could be damning.
“The entire process of impeaching President Trump has been based on the presumption of guilt, and Democrats have prioritized harming the President over transparency, facts and justice,” he said. “The Senate will now hold a trial, that no reasonable person believes will result in the removal of President Trump from office.”
After the House vote, Capito responded unequivocally, calling the impeachment process nothing but “political theater.” She said impeachment was being “weaponized as a political instrument” and it’s time to get back to lawmaking.
“Tonight, House Democrats did what they have promised they would do for years: impeach President Donald Trump,” she said. “Since this president was elected, we have had investigation after investigation, and nothing to show,” she added. “It has been made clear throughout this rushed and unfair process that this is nothing but political theater, and it sets a terrible precedent.”