Incumbents file for reelection on second day of filing period

Incumbents file for reelection
Several incumbent officeholders filed to run for reelection on Tuesday, the second day of the official campaign filing period.
Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney filed to run, as did Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner and Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead.
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, and former Kanawha delegate Chris Stansbury, a Republican, also filed Tuesday.
Billionaire former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg registered to get on West Virginia’s ballot as a presidential candidate. He joins former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Parkersburg resident David Lee Rice. All three are Democrats.
Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Miller and Putnam County Commissioner Steve Andes, both Republicans, also filed for reelection.
The filing period ends Jan. 25.
Yeager master plan public meet Thursday
A public informational meeting on a master plan update for Yeager Airport including proposed runway and safety overrun extensions into neighboring Coonskin Park will take place Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charleston airport’s conference room.
Information on forecasted air traffic demand for the airport, proposed improvements to meet future demand, descriptions of four short-listed airfield alternatives, the identification of a preferred alternative, and preliminary cost estimates associated with its possible development will be given.
The public will have the chance to comment on the plans under consideration, and those comments will be used in the Federal Aviation Administration’s evaluation of the master plan update.
Here to Serve four-stop tour set in Charleston
Representatives of the city of Charleston, including City Council members and representatives from city departments, will hold a four-stop Here to Serve tour that begins Jan. 29.
The tour will let residents meet city representatives and ask questions about city services. Light refreshments will be served. The tour stops are:
- Ball Toyota of Charleston meeting room, Patrick Street Plaza — 6 to 7 p.m., Jan. 29
- First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way — 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 10.
- George Washington High School QSA Room, 1522 Tennis Club Road — 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 20.
- Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. — 6 to 7 p.m., Feb. 25.