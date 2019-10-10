Indictment links Morrisey PAC to Ukranians tied to Trump impeachment probe

Two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney have been arrested on charges that they schemed to skirt election laws and funnel foreign money to U.S. politicians, including a PAC that solely exists to support West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The two men helped Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, investigate Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden, an effort that is now part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of Trump.
According to the indictment, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, both Ukranians, sought to advance their personal financial interests and the political interests of at least one Ukranian government official with whom they were working.
They then created an LLC, Global Energy Producers, a purported liquefied natural gas import-export business, and “intentionally caused certain large contributions to be reported in the name of GEP instead of their own names.”
The indictment lists two contributions in May 2018, the first for $15,000 and the second for $325,000. Records filed with the Federal Election Commission show GEP made its first contribution to 35th, Inc. on May 3, 2018, and the second to America First Action, Inc., on May 17. 2018.
The 35th Inc. PAC formed in March 2017 and spent more than $2 million supporting Morrisey and attacking his opponents in his bid for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Rather than the company, the indictment states the funds came from Fruman and “third parties” and never passed through a GEP account.
Morrisey’s office declined comment.
“35th Inc. PAC is an independent entity, and any questions should be directed to them,” said Brian K. O’Neel, in a statement.
In an email, Sloane Carlough, an attorney speaking on behalf of 35th PAC, said it was unaware of any issued with the contribution.
"Your question is the first indication that 35th Inc. has received anything untoward regarding any contribution that it received," she said in an email. "Based upon the news today, the PAC would like to disgorge the contribution in question, but does not have the funds available to do that."
The indictment goes on to detail more chicanery from the Ukranians, including that they committed to raise funds for a sitting congressman while seeking his assistance removing the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. The New York Times reports the unnamed congressman is Pete Sessions, R-Texas.
The Times also reports the House was seeking to interview Parnas and Fruman prior to the indictment because they worked to gather information in Ukraine about the Bidens, and that Parnas helped connect Giuliani with Ukranian prosecutors.