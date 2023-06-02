Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Divergent reactions
West Virginia industry leaders and environmentalists had divergent reactions to Congress' passage of a debt limit deal designed to force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Pictured is pipe lying near where the pipeline crosses through Lewis County.    

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

A week ago, the Mountain Valley Pipeline was mired in a morass of legal and regulatory challenges with a murky future. Now the project is on a strikingly fast track to completion set by Congress.

The Senate late Thursday night advanced to President Joe Biden’s desk a deal to suspend the nation’s debt limit and avoid default that includes a provision designed to force completion of the long-delayed pipeline.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

