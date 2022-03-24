Trustees of the West Virginia Investment Management Board approved a resolution Thursday morning halting all future investments in Russian stocks and giving its staff authority to choose the appropriate time to divest all existing funds that are tied up in the country.
The resolution comes after Gov. Jim Justice called an emergency meeting of the board earlier this month to ascertain current funding amounts to Russia and figure out a path forward to severing all financial ties with the country. Trustees estimated that, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the board had about $104 million worth of stocks invested in the Russian market. That amount plummeted more than $80 million shortly after Russia fired the first shots, leaving the total funds worth about $21 million, trustees’ said during an emergency meeting on March 8.
The $21 million figure represents just 0.08% of the state’s total $25 billion stick portfolio, according to the board.
During an IMB meeting Wednesday afternoon, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who serves as the board of trustees’ chairman, said those stocks were now worth “virtually zero,” because accountants really have no way to assign value to those stocks. The Russian stock market closed on Feb. 25, a day after the invasion, but went live for the first time Thursday, although Moscow has severely restricted who can trade at the moment.
The board approved a two-paragraph resolution, which reads: “That staff and the [board’s] investment managers halt all future investments in Russian owned or related securities or assets until further directed, and that staff, consultants and investment managers continue to monitor when it may be advisable to divest Russian owned or related securities and assets and report relevant developments to the Investment Committee and the Board of Trustees on an ongoing basis until advised otherwise.”
Hardy said Thursday he is pleased with the board’s decision to accept the resolution, echoing Justice’s initial call for the board to immediately divest.
“The governor felt very strongly, from the moment of the onset of the war instigated by Russia, that we should not be investing public funds in a criminal enterprise like Russia, and the board agreed by unanimous consent,” Hardy said.
West Virginia, as well as other states that have funds tied up in Russia, are stuck with the choice of dumping these stocks for literal pennies on the dollar, or monitoring the invasion until a fiscally responsible opportunity arises to sell them. But Hardy said West Virginians can rest assured that the state will never face another decision like this with Russia.
“Russia has demonstrated to the world that it’s a criminal country. They’re committing criminal acts against humanity, and they’re on full display for America to see and the world to see everyday,” he said. “We wanted to make a statement to our public pensioners that we would not ever invest our funds in such a country again.”