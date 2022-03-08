West Virginia Investment Management Board members on Tuesday acknowledged they have millions of dollars in investments in Russian stocks.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the board, asking members to ascertain current funding amounts to Russia and figure out a path forward to severing all ties with the country.
“We continue to witness unspeakable human atrocities being committed by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine, and even though this action may seem small, everything we can do to help is worth it,” Justice said on Monday.
The amount Justice referred to is about $21 million, members were told on Tuesday. That number, however, is down more than $80 million since Jan. 1, as those stocks were worth about $104 million before Russia invaded Ukraine.
In total, West Virginia currently has about 0.1% of its $25 billion portfolio held up in Russian stocks.
Members decided to wait until another meeting later this month to consider official actions. The Russian stock market is currently closed, and members were told that selling those assets now would get them barely pennies on the dollar in returns. Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy echoed Justice’s urgency to divest completely from Russia as soon as possible, saying West Virginia “will not be involved with this criminal enterprise.”
The emergency meeting comes at a time where many states are examining their financial exposure to the Russians. Kentucky has about $62 million invested in Russia through its major public pension funds, according to reporting from the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Members said they expect to meet March 23, and again on March 24, to go through their options. No official meeting notice had been posted as of press time.
