Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Senate increased by one person Thursday.

Sen. Glenn Jeffries announced he is switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in what he said would be his “only statement” on the matter Thursday morning.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you