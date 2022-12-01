The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Senate increased by one person Thursday.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries announced he is switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in what he said would be his “only statement” on the matter Thursday morning.
Jeffries, of Putnam County, is serving his second term in the Senate.
“I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office,” Jeffries said. “I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.”
Jeffries' party switch takes the number of Democrats in the Senate from four to three. Republicans now occupy 31 of the 34 seats in the chamber. The remaining three Democrats are Bob Plymale, D-Cabell; Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell; and Mike Caputo, D-Marion.
Jeffries wasn’t up for reelection in 2022. Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, who represented District 8 with Jeffries, lost his reelection bid to Republican Mark Hunt in November.
Jeffries' seat will be on the ballot in 2024.
The Republican-controlled Legislature drastically altered District 8 during the redistricting process in 2021.
District 8 went from including parts of northwestern Kanawha and eastern Putnam counties to encompassing chunks of southwestern Kanawha County, eastern Putnam County, southeastern Jackson County, and all of Roane and Clay counties.
Jeffries, president of Cornerstone Interiors in Eleanor, noted in his news release Thursday that he wrote a letter to Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett last year that ultimately led to Berkshire Hathaway Renewables announcing plans to develop Precision Castparts Corporation at the former Century Aluminum site in Jackson County.
“Our politics have gotten so personal and difficult,” Jeffries said. “I want to make sure that I serve constituents and our state in a respectful, thoughtful way that leads to a better life for all West Virginians.”
As for the remaining Senate Democrats, Plymale, Woelfel and Caputo said Thursday they were not planning to switch parties.
Woelfel said he’d “received inquiries” from Republicans, but “I feel a loyalty to the people that have elected me. I don’t have any desire to change parties.”
Plymale said there’s “always discussions people have” immediately after elections, and while he’d been part of discussions before, he had no desire to change parties.
“I feel like to best represent the area, I want to stick to the decision I made all those years ago,” Plymale said. “I’m going to continue to be a Democrat. That’s just my decision. I certainly do not think any different of anyone who would change, and I understand why somebody would.”
Caputo said no Republicans had reached out to him.
“They probably know that would be a tremendous waste of time,” Caputo said. “Hell would freeze over before I would ever switch parties, and that’s because this Republican majority has basically stripped away everything I’ve ever fought for my entire adult life.”
Plymale and Caputo are two of the more seasoned lawmakers in either party, with Plymale serving 28 years in the Senate, and Caputo serving 24 years in the House of Delegates and two in the Senate.
Like Woelfel, Caputo said he feels compelled to continue focusing on constituent services and voting his conscience, saying the people in Marion and Monongalia counties put their faith in him to do that.
“If the GOP is reaching out and they want 34 Republicans in the Senate, well, that’s not going to happen as long as Mike Caputo serves in the state Senate,” Caputo said. “No one could ever make me change. No threat of losing an election could ever make me change.”
State Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin took issue with Jeffries' take on the Democratic Party, saying Republicans have not supported many of the interests Jeffries has voted for.
“Just last year, Sen. Jeffries received the highest score of any West Virginia senator from Climate Cabinet Action, a national group dedicated to supporting the best climate and environmental justice champions in statehouses across the country, said Pushkin, who represents part of Kanawha County in the House of Delegates. "Hopefully, Glenn will be permitted to continue to be an environmental justice champion in his new party.”