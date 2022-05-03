A Kanawha Circuit judge on Tuesday requested more information in the residency case of a state Senate candidate just seven days before Election Day.
Judge Duke Bloom asked the parties involved in the residency case of Andrea Garrett Kiessling, who is seeking the Republican nomination in a contested primary, to submit written findings of fact and conclusions of law by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Any responses to those responses must be submitted to the court by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bloom said during a hearing Tuesday morning.
Alicia Stine, a Kanawha County resident and registered Republican voter, is challenging Kiessling’s eligibility in the 8th Senate District race. Tuesday’s hearing came after one of Kiessling’s primary opponents, former Putnam County delegate Joshua Higginbotham, raised concerns over Kiessling’s residency on social media last week, contending she was not eligible to hold the seat if she were to win the primary and general elections.
Higginbotham moved to Cross Lanes and announced his candidacy for the Senate after he resigned from his House seat in November 2021. The newly-drawn 8th Senate District includes the city of Charleston, a small sliver of western Kanawha County, parts of eastern Jackson and Putnam counties, and the entirety of Clay and Roane counties.
Kiessling, Higginbotham, former Democratic Kanawha delegate Mark Hunt and Mark Mitchem, of Clay, are vying for the Republican nomination. Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is running unopposed in the Democratic primary in his bid for reelection.
Higginbotham’s claims came in crunch time of the 2022 primary election, and Kiessling’s political backers have turned to the offensive. Senate Finance Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has been a key supporter of Kiessling’s candidacy, and attacked Higginbotham last week for alleged political desperation in the waning hours of the race.
Higginbotham claimed that Kiessling moved to Spencer, in Roane County, and registered as a West Virginia voter too late to meet the eligibility requirements for running for elected office. The West Virginia Constitution requires candidates to have been a state resident for five years prior to seeking election to an office. It also says Senate candidates must reside in their district one year prior to their election.
Kiessling filed to run for the Senate seat on Jan. 29, the same day she registered as a voter in Roane County, state election records show.
Virtually appearing in Bloom’s courtroom Tuesday morning, Kiessling, 35, said she has lived in West Virginia, North Carolina and Minnesota since 2010, shifting between the states on business. Kiessling said she was born in West Virginia, grew up here and has always considered it home. In 2012, she voted in North Carolina for the first time after moving to Charlotte and purchasing a condo there. Kiessling said she has not lived there for the past five years.
Kiessling said she’s also spent time in Minnesota within the past few years after she and her husband purchased a home there. She said they split time living between Minnesota and West Virginia, like they did when they lived in the North Carolina property.
Anthony Majestro, a Charleston attorney representing Stine, pressed Kiessling on her recent voting records. Kiessling said she most recently voted in North Carolina in the 2020 election.
“You understand that you’re only permitted to vote in a state if you’re a resident of that state?” Majestro asked. “All those 10 years you were voting in North Carolina, you believed you were a resident of North Carolina?”
“I believe that it is a privilege and a priority to vote, and so that’s what I did,” Kiessling responded. “I didn’t necessarily have that thought attached to why and when I voted. I voted because I wanted to vote.”
Bloom also pressed the Secretary of State’s Office to take a position in the case, as Secretary of State Mac Warner is also named in the lawsuit. An attorney representing the office said at the end of the 50-minute hearing that the office had no position on the merits of the case, and only a position on possible relief. Bloom said he would have no part of that.
“I’m requiring everyone, including the Secretary of State, to propose findings and conclusions,” Bloom said. “I think it is important that we hear from the Secretary of State as to what his position is, regardless. He is the chief election official, and I am interested in what his position is.”
After findings and responses are submitted Wednesday, Bloom said he will reach a decision “promptly.”