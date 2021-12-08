Another federal judge has ruled that Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies owe millions after environmental violations.
Chief U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski ruled Tuesday that Southern Coal Corp. and two dozen other companies must pay $2.54 million in penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee environmental regulators.
A filing by the U.S. Department of Justice and the states of Alabama and Kentucky in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia alleged in March that the companies failed to comply with a 2016 consent agreement under which they pledged to address environmental violations.
The consent decree required Southern Coal Corp. and two-dozen other companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations. Half of that amount was to go to the federal government, with the rest being split among Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia after a complaint alleged the companies discharged pollutants into state waters in violation of the federal Clean Water Act.
Urbanski ruled Tuesday that the companies violated the consent decree by failing to maintain water pollution control permits for sites in Alabama and Tennessee and that Southern Coal and Premium Coal Company failed to complete necessary stabilization work at three Tennessee sites on time.
The federal government sought $3.19 million from the companies, per penalties stipulated to in the agreement.
The consent decree noted the companies had “limited financial ability to pay” after reviewing their financial information. It required them to provide a $4.5 million letter of credit to guarantee compliance, submit quarterly reports tracking compliance and pay daily penalties for noncompliance varying by violation. The Department of Justice’s March filing notes the federal government withdrew $1.5 million from that line of credit.
The companies argued in part that even if the consent decree required water pollution control permit compliance, the plaintiffs were only entitled to stipulated penalties for the defendants’ failure to submit timely renewal applications for three sites in Alabama, as they were the only permits requiring renewal that were in effect at the time of the alleged violations.
Urbanski was unpersuaded, noting that if the consent decree did not bar the defendants from operating sites without water pollution control permits, they could avoid the consent decree’s stipulations by simply allowing their permits to expire.
“[A]dopting the defendants’ proposed interpretation of the Consent Decree would generate absurd results,” Urbanski wrote.
The court limited imposed penalties sought by the plaintiffs under the consent decree for a lapsed water pollution control permit at an Alabama mine, crediting the companies’ contention that the delay in getting the permit was due in part to Alabama environmental regulators’ mistaken assumption that mining operations were ongoing at the mine.
That decision reduced the $3.192 million figure the plaintiffs sought down to the $2.544 million that Urbanski has ruled the companies owe.
The ruling requires Southern Coal and Premium Coal to pay the plaintiffs half that amount for Tennessee violations of the consent decree within 30 days and finish any needed stabilization work at two mine sites and a refuse area within 60 days.
It requires Southern Coal and Justice Coal of Alabama to pay the plaintiffs the other half within 30 days.
“We’re disappointed in the ruling and are considering our options going forward, certainly including an appeal,” Steven Ruby, an attorney for the Justices with the Charleston law firm Carey Douglas Kessler & Ruby PLLC, said in an email.
Tuesday’s ruling comes less than a month after a Kentucky circuit court judge ruled that Justice, his adult son James “Jay” Justice III, and seven of their coal companies must pay $2.99 million for violating a 2019 mine cleanup agreement they entered into with Kentucky environmental regulators.
Judge Thomas Wingate also allowed the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet to collect interest on the penalty from the Justices and their coal companies, poised to potentially raise the penalty by hundreds of millions of dollars. The penalty is 8% per day from Sept. 1, 2015, until paid in full.
The order, handed down in Franklin County Circuit Court, requires the Justices and their companies to complete mine reclamation on permits under the 2019 agreement and cover expenses and attorney fees incurred by the Energy and Environment Cabinet in going after them in court.
The ruling empowers regulators to force the defendants to forfeit all bonds in the 2019 agreement, have their permits under the agreement revoked and enter them into a federal violator system that renders them ineligible to receive other permits until they address the violations that led to last month’s order.
Ruby noted that Justice attorneys had filed a motion for reconsideration of the case.
The governor said he would put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations upon taking office in 2017.
The Justice family’s financial troubles have spilled over into court repeatedly in recent months.
In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his family-controlled coal companies, had offered Credit Suisse $300 million, and half of the value of the Justices’ coal companies, to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse at least since May, after the downfall of British-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires earlier this year, because of his debt.