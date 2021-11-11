A Kentucky circuit court judge has ruled that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, his son and seven of their coal companies must pay $2.99 million for violating a 2019 mine cleanup agreement they entered into with state environmental regulators.
Judge Thomas D. Wingate also allowed the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet to collect interest on the penalty from the Justices and their coal companies, poised to potentially raise the penalty by hundreds of millions of dollars.
The order, handed down Tuesday in Franklin County Circuit Court, requires the Justices and their companies to complete mine reclamation on permits under the 2019 agreement and cover expenses and attorney fees incurred by the Energy and Environment Cabinet in going after them in court.
The ruling empowers regulators to force the defendants to forfeit all bonds in the 2019 agreement, have their permits under the agreement revoked and enter them into a federal violator system that renders them ineligible to receive other permits until they address the violations that led to Tuesday’s order.
The history behind the ruling dates back to August 2014, when the Justice companies agreed to finish mine cleanup on coal mining permits by Sept. 1, 2015.
In Oct. 2015, the Energy and Environment Cabinet alleged that the defendants had failed to comply with the agreement. That led to nearly four years of litigation that resulted in a 2019 settlement that required the defendants to obtain letters of credit to cover $2.99 million in penalties left over from the 2014 agreement.
The Energy and Environment Cabinet in September sought a Franklin County Circuit Court order finding that the defendants defaulted on the 2019 settlement, which required them to complete all reclamation activities on five permits. The agency estimated that nearly 10,000 feet of highwall combined remains to be reclaimed on three of the permits and reported that no work has been done on them in years.
Highwall is an unexcavated wall between topsoil and a coal seam in a surface mine.
The Justices did not dispute that reclamation work remains on the sites, but they contended that the COVID-19 pandemic made it impractical for them to perform the work. They asked for a six-month extension to finish reclamation and have the $2.99 million letter of credit released so they could complete the work.
But Wingate agreed with Kentucky environmental regulators that the pandemic does not justify the Justice companies’ failure to complete the reclamation work. Wingate observed that they had been aware of the violations for nearly a decade.
The 2019 settlement set deadlines in that year to complete reclamation activities at three of the five permits covered by the agreement, months before the pandemic started.
“The relevant sites have not been touched since before the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Wingate noted.
He pointed out that an executive order from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared mining a life-sustaining business that is allowed to stay open during any state shutdown, meaning the state never interfered with the Justice companies’ ability to perform mining work.
The Justice coal companies named in the lawsuit are A&G Coal Corp., Beech Creek Coal Kentucky Corp., Four Star Resources LLC, Infinity Energy Inc., Kentucky Fuel Corp., Sequoia Energy LLC and Virginia Fuel Corp.
Justice’s son, James C. "Jay" Justice III, is named as a defendant with Gov. Justice. The governor said he would put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations upon taking office in 2017.
The judge emphatically declined to release the $2.99 million letter of credit to the Justices and their companies.
“The Court finds it somewhat incredible that Defendants seek to be released from the civil penalty and also be paid by the money they owe the Commonwealth to perform the required work,” Wingate wrote in his ruling.
Wingate held that the Justices are required to pay interest on the civil penalty at 8% per day from Sept. 1, 2015, until paid in full under a provision in the 2014 agreement that requires interest to be calculated at 8% per day from the date of breach until payment is received.
The judge noted the agreed date of breach is Sept. 1, 2015, rejecting the defendants’ argument that the rate is unenforceable. Although the 2019 settlement did not explicitly note an 8% daily interest rate, Wingate held that it adopted that rate by stating the defendants are responsible for paying interest on the $2.99 million sum pursuant to the August 2014 order.
The Justices further argued that the 8% per day interest rate in the 2014 agreement was a mistake and not their intention. Wingate also rejected that argument, observing that the agreement specified that rate twice. He added that the defendants were “well represented by counsel” when negotiating the 2014 and 2019 agreements.
“The Court will not disturb the bargained for interest rate and rejects Defendants’ arguments that the interest rate is a penalty or that the plainly stated interest rate in the signed contracts are suddenly a mistake,” Wingate wrote.
An attorney for the Justices maintained Thursday that the 8% per day interest rate was an error that would not stand.
“The notion that the state could charge interest at 8% a day is obviously a mistake,” Steven R. Ruby, of the Charleston law firm Carey Douglas Kessler & Ruby PLLC, said in an email. He argued that such a fee would violate excessive fines, due process and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.
Ruby said the Justices are considering their options to seek a review of the order, including an appeal.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Simple interest on the $2.99 million penalty at a rate of 8% per day since Sept. 1, 2015 would total more than $500 million.
The Justice family’s financial troubles have spilled over into court repeatedly in recent months.
In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his family-controlled coal companies, had offered Credit Suisse $300 million, and half of the value of the Justices’ coal companies, to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse at least since May, after the downfall of British-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires earlier this year, because of his debt.