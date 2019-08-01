July's state tax revenue collections fall short of projections

Like flowers in the summer heat, state tax revenue collections wilted in July as sales taxes, personal income taxes and severance tax collections all came up short of projections, according to data released Thursday by the Senate Finance Committee.
For July, the first month of the 2019-20 budget year, state revenue collections of $354.68 million technically exceeded projections by $37 million.
However, as Senate report notes, each year the governor “borrows” $70 million from the state Rainy Day emergency reserve fund to avoid cash-flow issues at the start of the budget year, which began July 1. Each September, that loan is repaid to the Rainy Day fund.
Without that $70 million cash infusion, the Senate report notes, the state missed projected July revenue collections of $317.65 million by $33 million, taking in $284.68 million in tax collections, a shortfall of 10.4 percent.
That marks the second straight month that state revenue collections have missed projections, with June collections falling 2 percent short of estimates.
The dismal revenue report comes one year after Gov. Jim Justice called a news conference and handed out flower leis to celebrate July 2018 revenue collections that exceeded projections by 12 percent, or $32.4 million.
At the time, Justice dismissed concerns that the numbers might reflect a cyclical upturn in energy prices and production, as well as a spike in construction employment driven by natural gas pipeline and road construction projects. Instead, he credited the Republican-controlled Legislature, President Donald Trump and himself for the strong revenue report.
Among the more ominous figures in the July 2019 report are severance tax collections of negative $3.5 million, $14.9 million below projected revenue of $11.4 million.
July frequently is a tough month for severance tax collections, a month when portions of the severance tax fund are used to make transfer payments to energy producing counties, and to pay into the state Infrastructure Bond Fund.
Last July, the state had projected $900,000 in severance tax losses, but severance tax collections actually finished $12.63 million in the black.
July 2019 is the first month that the severance tax on steam coal dropped from 5 percent to 4 percent, under legislation passed this year. The tax will drop to 3 percent next year, costing the state about $60 million a year in lost revenue.
Meanwhile, the two main pillars of state tax collections -- sales taxes and personal income taxes -- both missed projections in July.
Sales tax revenue, a key measure of economic activity, came in $7.5 million below projections at $80.5 million, a 9 percent shortfall.
That is also down $6.5 million -- or 7.5 percent -- from July 2018 sales tax collections of $87 million.
Personal income tax collections of $135 million missed projections by $16.7 million, or 11 percent. That is also $10.5 million below July 2018 income tax collections, a decline of some 7 percent.
For the third straight month, the Senate Finance Committee preemptively released the monthly revenue numbers ahead of the governor, apparently as part of an ongoing feud between Senate leadership and Justice.
Traditionally, monthly revenue reports have been released to the media via telephone conference calls by the Department of Revenue and state Budget Office.
However, beginning in spring 2018, Justice started calling news conferences to tout strong revenue collections, on at least two occasions, handing out flower leis to celebrate the rosy economic outlook.
Beginning with the May 2019 revenue report, in an apparent effort to steal the governor’s thunder, Senate Finance has been releasing the revenue data before the Governor’s Office can schedule news conferences.