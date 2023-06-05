Gov. Jim Justice faces yet another legal challenge, this one contending that his coal business empire has failed to abide by a seven-figure court judgment against it.
A Pennsylvania coal marketing company has told a federal court Justice has been unresponsive amid a debt of more than $1.9 million plus interest following a 2021 court finding that a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement.
Xcoal Energy & Resources told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in a filing last week Justice and two of his family coal companies hadn’t indicated that amount was forthcoming. Justice hasn’t issued written responses or produced documents in response to requests for documents to aid execution of the March 2021 U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware judgment, according to an attorney for Xcoal.
The Delaware court ruled Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal was entitled to $6.8 million and later increased that amount to just over $10 million after accounting for interest and attorney’s fees and costs.
Xcoal later collected $8.1 million from a bond issued as Justice and the coal companies, Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. and Southern Coal Corp., unsuccessfully appealed the judgment.
Geoffrey Grivner, counsel for Xcoal, reported judicial intervention “may soon become necessary” in a May 30 filing despite counsel for both parties expressing willingness to further meet on the issue.
A telephone conference was held Friday, according to court records.
A Justice coal company attorney did not respond to a request for comment. The Governor’s Office also did not respond to a request for comment.
The filing came a day before the U.S. Department of Justice sued 13 Justice family-controlled companies and Gov. Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, in federal court, saying they haven’t paid more than $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia said the companies and Jay Justice failed to pay uncontested penalties after being cited for more than 130 violations from 2018 to 2022. The Justice Department estimated in a Wednesday news release penalties and reclamation fees, plus interest and administrative expenses owed total roughly $7.6 million.
The Justice Department lawsuit doesn’t name Gov. Justice, who pledged upon taking office in 2017 he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
“My son and my daughter and absolutely our companies and everything will always fulfill our obligations, every single one, and absolutely, at the end of the day, have we not done it and done it and done it and done it?” Gov. Justice asked during an administration briefing Wednesday.
They’ve developed a reputation for not doing it.
A 2019 Forbes feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline describing Justice as a “deadbeat billionaire.”
Retired miners and the United Mine Workers union have said the Justice family coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage intermittently in recent years, causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
In April, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
The Virginia Western District Court enforced an arbitration order against Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also in November, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the same court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Signed off on by Citizens Bank of West Virginia Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Matt Osborne, a March Randolph County Circuit Court filing ordered the state to garnish Gov. Justice’s wages for one year until a $861,035 debt was paid to the bank.