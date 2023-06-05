Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In trouble again

Gov. Jim Justice hasn't responded to a request for documents in a case in which he and his family coal companies owe $1.9 million, a Pennsylvania-based coal marketing company told a federal court last week.

 Governor's Office video screenshot

Gov. Jim Justice faces yet another legal challenge, this one contending that his coal business empire has failed to abide by a seven-figure court judgment against it.

A Pennsylvania coal marketing company has told a federal court Justice has been unresponsive amid a debt of more than $1.9 million plus interest following a 2021 court finding that a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

