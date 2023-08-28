Gov. Jim Justice has again put off filing a required disclosure of his finances with the United States Senate, over three months since his disclosure was first due.
Justice, who announced his Senate candidacy on April 27, his 72nd birthday, will need more time to file his report because of the scope of his business empire, his campaign said Monday.
Justice asked for and received a 90-day extension to file a financial disclosure report, something he’s required to do as a Senate candidate. The new due date for Justice’s report was Aug. 24.
But Roman Stauffer, Justice’s Senate campaign manager, said Monday Justice would use what he called a 30-day “grace period” in the Senate Select Ethics Committee’s reporting requirements.
There’s a $200 penalty for any required filer who submits a report more than 30 days after the last day of a filing extension period. Failing to file required information at all carries a potential penalty of up to $50,000 and disciplinary action by the committee.
Stauffer pledged Justice’s report would be “accurate and filed within that period.”
Stauffer cited what he called a “broad and very complex” nature of Justice’s business structures as what required additional time to account for in the filing process.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., a Justice opponent in the Senate race, reported in his required disclosure that a trust fund he set up to pay for legal expenses amid scrutiny from federal ethics investigators drew $44,500 in contributions last year.
The legal expense trust fund received support from a company that ethics investigators said might have impermissibly funded a Mooney family vacation to Aruba.
Mooney, 52, of Charles Town, reported a $5,000 legal expense fund contribution from HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct mail fundraising agency to which investigators have said Mooney has significant personal and financial ties.
Mooney also reported a $1,000 legal expense fund contribution from Tarr Holdings LLC, a Scott Depot-based real estate holdings company led by state Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam. Tarr, the state’s Senate Finance Committee chairman, has been an outspoken critic of Justice, a Mooney opponent in the 2024 Senate race.
In June, a federal judge rejected Justice’s argument that he shouldn’t have to turn over financial information in a case in which a coal marketer says the governor and two of his coal companies haven’t paid a $1.9 million debt.
The coal marketing firm, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources, asked for information including all financial institutions at which Justice has accounts, each account’s current balance and the amount in each at the time of the March 2021 judgment, along with all of Justice’s income sources since 2018 and all tax returns filed by or for Justice since tax year 2018.
A federal court found in 2021 that a Justice company violated a coal supply agreement with Xcoal.
The governor had argued that a 2018 order designed to keep certain records confidential in the case wasn’t sufficiently protective, given interest in his financial records amid his Senate run.
Justice’s business woes have mounted in recent years.
In September 2021, the governor said his Bluestone Resources company had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half of the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the Swiss company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments to lenders starting in June.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court. Justice family attorneys later filed motions in Martinsville, Virginia, Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
Carter Bank is scheduled to present an oral argument in October on why the court should deny the motion from Justice and his wife.