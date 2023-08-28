Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Still hasn't disclosed
Gov. Jim Justice announces he is running for U.S. Senate during an event at The Greenbrier resort in this April file photo. Justice has again put off filing a required Senate financial disclosure report.

Gov. Jim Justice has again put off filing a required disclosure of his finances with the United States Senate, over three months since his disclosure was first due.

Justice, who announced his Senate candidacy on April 27, his 72nd birthday, will need more time to file his report because of the scope of his business empire, his campaign said Monday.

