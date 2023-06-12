Gov. Jim Justice and his businesses owe almost $400,000 on nearly 300 properties up for sale in public auctions to be held this week.
Justice himself is listed as owner of 100 of the tracts and lots, on which roughly $93,000 is owed, according to a Gazette-Mail review of records of upcoming county property auctions.
The listings are the latest indication of financial trouble facing Justice’s business empire as the coal magnate, who inherited his father’s businesses in 1993, mounts a U.S. Senate run.
Justice and his family-controlled companies owe roughly $390,000 on properties in McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, per those counties’ lists of properties.
Four Justice company-owned properties were listed in Fayette County’s auction of properties available due to delinquent taxes held last month. James C. Justice Companies Inc., filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office as a Roanoke, Virginia-based company, owed $3,387 on the properties per Fayette County’s property list.
Three of the Fayette County properties drew new buyers.
Most of the amounts due and minimum bids for each property are under $250.
Nearly half of the Justice company-owned properties up for auction are in Wyoming County, totaling just shy of $240,000 owed across 137 properties. Almost all those are owned by Bluestone Resources Inc. and National Resources Inc., many of whose properties are listed as “coal only.”
Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, is listed as president of those companies and James C. Justice Companies, Inc. Gov. Justice pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017.
Wyoming County’s auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming County Courthouse.
In McDowell County, Justice is listed as owner of 89 properties totaling over $65,000 due. Justice and properties he listed in his 2023 state financial disclosure statement owe approximately $75,000 in McDowell County.
McDowell County’s auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Armory.
In Raleigh County, Gov. Justice and his companies owe just over $76,000 on 55 properties. Most of the properties are owned by Saddlebred LLC, another company listing Jay Justice as president.
Raleigh County’s auction is slated for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Raleigh County Courthouse.
The amount due for each property is the same amount at which the property will open in bidding.
Owners may redeem listed properties up until the day of the sale and may also redeem with added fees until the deed is recorded.
At last month’s Fayette County auction, an 11.8-acre property of vacant residential land on Meadow Bridge Road on which James C. Justice Companies, Inc. owed $356 was bought by Marlinton-based WVTA LLC via a $4,400 bid, according to a State Auditor’s Office sale approval letter.
A James C. Justice Companies-owned property in the New Haven district with $2,591 due was sold to Jeff Collins of Springfield, Oregon following a $6,000 bid, per a State Auditor’s Office sale approval letter.
Another property in the same Fayette County district on which James C. Justice Companies owed $208 sold via a $2,200 bid to Milton-based H3 LLC, a land management and mineral acquisition company, per a sale approval letter.
A 150-acre property owned by the same Justice company in the New Haven district received no bids, meaning it is available for purchase at any time.
Property taxes are a critical source of revenue for local tax bases, helping fund infrastructure, libraries, parks, public safety and schools.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor a Justice coal company family attorney responded to requests for comment.
Justice became president and CEO of Bluestone Industries, Inc. and Bluestone Coal Corp. after his father’s death in 1993.
Justice’s net worth rose as high as $1.7 billion after he sold coal company Bluestone Resources to Russian coal producer Mechel in 2009 for more than $400 million plus several hundred million dollars in Mechel stock, according to Forbes magazine.
But since Justice bought back Bluestone in 2015 for just $5 million, his net worth has plummeted, pushing him off Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2021.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Last month, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
In March, a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc.
The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment.
In an April administration briefing, Justice said the $861,035 judgment would be paid but dismissed the bank’s move as a “political grandstand.”
Term-limited as governor, Justice announced a Senate bid on his 72nd birthday on April 27.
In April, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
The Virginia Western District Court enforced an arbitration order against Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Retired miners and the United Mine Workers union have said the Justice family coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage intermittently in recent years, causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
“My son and my daughter and absolutely our companies and everything, will always fulfill obligations, every single one, and absolutely at the end of the day, have we not done it and done it and done it and done it?” Justice asked during a May 31 administration update briefing.