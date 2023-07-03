Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s Fiscal Year 2023 has concluded with an unprecedented revenue surplus of $1.8 billion over estimates, marking the second consecutive year of shattering the state’s all-time record, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Announcing the numbers last week, Justice heralded the accomplishment as a turning point for West Virginia, emphasizing the state’s growth, employment opportunities and improved global image. However, as the surplus was celebrated, others called out what they described as the intentional underfunding of public services, which has affected education, emergency services and other critical areas.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you