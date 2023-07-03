West Virginia’s Fiscal Year 2023 has concluded with an unprecedented revenue surplus of $1.8 billion over estimates, marking the second consecutive year of shattering the state’s all-time record, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Announcing the numbers last week, Justice heralded the accomplishment as a turning point for West Virginia, emphasizing the state’s growth, employment opportunities and improved global image. However, as the surplus was celebrated, others called out what they described as the intentional underfunding of public services, which has affected education, emergency services and other critical areas.
Justice expressed pride in the announcement, attributing the surplus to the collective efforts of West Virginians. He pledged to utilize the unappropriated funds for strategic investments in infrastructure, federal matches and tourism promotion, aiming to further enhance West Virginia’s attractiveness to residents, businesses and visitors.
“I’m going to work with the Legislature to take what’s left unappropriated and continue to make wise investments in what we know will bring us more goodness, like infrastructure, federal matches, and tourism, because the more we tell the world about West Virginia, the more people will want to live, work, and raise their families here,” Justice said.
The revenue figures for FY 2023 are impressive across multiple sectors, Justice said. Severance tax collections reached a record-breaking nearly $950 million, with natural gas accounting for a significant portion of the total.
Personal income tax collections set a new record at $2.66 billion, despite a significant rate reduction resulting from recent tax cuts. Consumer sales tax and interest income tax collections both reached all-time highs of $1.75 billion and more than $132.4 million, respectively, according to figures released by the Governor’s Office.
While the revenue surplus paints a rosy picture, critics argue that it has come at a cost to public services. In a recent opinion piece, Kelly Allen, the executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, highlighted concerns regarding the intentional underestimation of revenue by the Justice administration.
By manipulating revenue estimates, Allen wrote, the administration ensured a surplus at the end of the fiscal year. Allen argues this deliberate approach has hindered the state’s ability to adequately fund critical public services, affecting education, emergency services and child care assistance.
Underfunding has contributed to a budget crisis at West Virginia University and financial challenges faced by other colleges and universities in the state, Allen said. Additionally, thousands of families have lost child care subsidies, while volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services struggle to maintain operations due to stagnant funding, she said. The rising costs of medical care, salaries, fuel, and utilities have not been adequately accounted for, leaving state agencies and public services to function with insufficient resources, Allen said.
By intentionally underestimating revenue, Allen said, Justice has maintained a flat budget, creating an illusion of economic strength while neglecting the increasing costs faced by the state. The surplus funds were reserved to support income tax cuts that predominantly benefit the wealthy, she said. Critics like Allen argue that these cuts will divert resources away from public services, exacerbating the challenges faced by schools, communities and infrastructure.
“This widespread disinvestment is why it is so unsurprising to see mounting crises all over the state,” Allen said. “A devastating budget crisis at the state’s largest university, costing hundreds of jobs, and shortfalls at colleges and universities throughout the state.”
It is essential to consider the impact of the revenue surplus on the provision of public services and evaluate whether essential institutions have the necessary resources to serve the community, Allen said. While the surplus signals economic growth, she said, the intentional underfunding of public services raises questions about the prioritization of taxpayer funds.
