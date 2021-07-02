Gov. Jim Justice has hired J. Berkeley Bentley as his general counsel, he said in a news release Friday.
Bentley takes over for former general counsel Brian Abraham, who took over as Justice's chief of staff in January.
Bentley has worked as deputy general counsel and senior counsel for policy legislation since April 2019. Prior to working for the Governor's Office, Bentley worked at the law firm Bowles Rice.
Bentley earned his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law. He has bachelor's degrees in English and political science as well as a master's degree in history and a master's degree in business administration from WVU. He also has a master's degree in Baltic studies from the University of Tartu in Estonia.