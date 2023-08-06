Gov. Jim Justice on Sunday called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature.
The Legislature was expected to gavel in at 4 p.m. Sunday to consider measures including a pay increase for corrections personnel and a clarification of the personal property tax cut.
The special call also includes the designation of 177 acres along Summersville Lake as a state park, the first designation of a new state park in 30 years, Justice said in a news release.
The proclamation also includes a one-time $12 million supplemental appropriation for the state’s volunteer fire departments and emergency medical service units.
“This is in addition to $10 million which has already been appropriated for EMS providers,” Justice said.
The proposed appropriation also came with a promise from Justice that he would bring all parties to the table for a more permanent fix.
“This is one-time money we’re able to provide for our counties, so I will bring all parties to the table very soon, including the counties and the Legislature, so that we can all work together to find a responsible funding stream for our First Responders without raising taxes,” Justice said.
In his release, Justice said he had been waiting for a consensus between the House and Senate on the corrections issue before issuing the special call.
“I’ve said time and time again that I would call a special session as soon as I heard from both the Senate and the House that they were ready to take these issues up. They’ve told me they’re ready, so I’m looking forward to their quick decisions on these important issues,” Justice said.
Lawmakers were already in Charleston for August's interim committee meetings.
The proclamation lists 44 items, including pieces of new legislation and supplemental appropriations.
Several bills relate to addressing the state corrections officer shortage, including one to establish “critical needs pay” to help fill positions where they’re needed most.
Another bill would restructure the corrections pay scale to incentivize workers to remain as officers instead of moving to administrative roles. Finally, the call includes a bill that would provide raises for current officers to fill crucial vacancies.
The proclamation also included a bill to clarify that all personal property taxes paid on vehicles prior to Jan. 1, 2024, would be eligible for the tax credit created in House Bill 2526. Under the bill as passed, only payments made after Jan. 1, 2024, would qualify for the tax breaks.
Other supplemental appropriations listed on the call included: $150 million for highway maintenance and equipment, bringing the total since 2017 to over $2 billion of state dollars invested in West Virginia’s road system; $4 million to the state Division of Forestry for wildfire firefighting equipment; and $45 million to Marshall University for the expansion of its cybersecurity program.
