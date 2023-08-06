Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice on Sunday called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature.

The Legislature was expected to gavel in at 4 p.m. Sunday to consider measures including a pay increase for corrections personnel and a clarification of the personal property tax cut.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

