Companies in deepening debt
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he is running for U.S. Senate during an event at The Greenbrier resort last month amid mounting debts for his business empire. Coal companies controlled by Justice's family are four months and over $400,000 behind in mine safety fine debt payments, federal attorneys said in a court filing Wednesday.   

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family again are hundreds of thousands of dollars in arrears in their commitment to pay off mine safety fine debt, federal attorneys said in a court filing Wednesday.

Department of Justice attorneys said Gov. Justice’s coal companies have failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May, running up more than $409,000 in past due payments.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

