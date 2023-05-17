Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family again are hundreds of thousands of dollars in arrears in their commitment to pay off mine safety fine debt, federal attorneys said in a court filing Wednesday.
Department of Justice attorneys said Gov. Justice’s coal companies have failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May, running up more than $409,000 in past due payments.
The attorneys told the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia the Justice coal companies failed to make the payments or indicate why they couldn’t comply with a judgment ordering those payments even after federal authorities informed them of past due amounts 10 times from February through May.
“Defendants have consistently made their monthly payments late,” the attorneys said in their filing.
In April 2020, the companies consented to a payment plan mandating they pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
Monthly payments of $102,442 are due on the first day of each month until the debt is paid in full.
The attorneys asked the Virginia Western District Court to order the nearly two dozen companies controlled by Justice’s family to immediately pay $409,768 for their February, March, April and May installments and to order them to comply with the 2020 payment agreement going forward.
Justice coal company attorney Steve Ruby said the Justice companies have proposed a payment plan to the government they believe should resolve this matter. The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
Gov. Jim Justice, his son James “Jay” Justice III and daughter Jillean Justice were listed by MSHA as the controllers of mines owing $3.14 million in federal mine safety fine debt as of October — one-fifth of all fine debt owed nationwide, according to MSHA data uncovered by the Gazette-Mail via a Freedom of Information Act request.
Justice, term-limited as governor, announced a bid on his 72nd birthday last month for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Justice pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017.
Forbes magazine staffer Christopher Helman wrote in a 2021 analysis that Justice had “long ago earned a reputation of being a businessman who never pays his bills.”
A 2019 Forbes feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline with an even more direct description of Justice: “deadbeat billionaire.”
Justice’s net worth rose as high as $1.7 billion after he sold coal company Bluestone Resources to Russian coal producer Mechel for more than $400 million plus several hundred million dollars in Mechel stock, according to Forbes magazine.
But since Justice bought back Bluestone in 2015 for just $5 million, his net worth has plummeted, pushing him off Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2021.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Last month, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
On Friday, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
Last month, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
Southern Coal Corp. and Premium Coal Co. had asked the federal appeals court to reverse a 2021 district court order compelling them to comply with a 2016 consent decree under which they had agreed to address environmental violations.
The consent decree required Southern Coal Corp. and two dozen other Justice-controlled companies to pay a $900,000 civil penalty to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations alleged to stretch over five years by Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and the federal government.
In March, a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc.
Signed off on by Citizens Bank of West Virginia Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Matt Osborne, the filing ordered the state to garnish the governor’s wages for one year until the debt is paid by withholding the lesser of 20% of his wages or the amount that for each week exceeds 50 times the federal minimum wage.
The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment. In an administration briefing last month, Justice said the $861,035 judgment would be paid but dismissed the bank’s move as a “political grandstand.”