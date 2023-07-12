Coal companies in Gov. Jim Justice’s struggling business empire have pledged to pay over $500,000 in past due mine safety fine debt payments in an agreement with federal prosecutors.
Justice coal companies committed in a federal court filing Monday to making weekly payments of $51,221 for 10 weeks to pay a past due balance and submitting future payments on time in a case in which they agreed to pay over $5 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies in 2020.
In April 2020, 23 Justice coal companies consented to a payment plan mandating they pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
Monthly payments of $102,442 are due on the first day of each month until the debt is paid in full.
Department of Justice attorneys told the Western Virginia District court earlier this year coal companies owned by Gov. Justice had failed to make payments or indicate why they couldn’t pay even after federal authorities informed them of past due amounts 10 times from February through May.
The companies also had failed to make their June payment when District Court Chief Judge Michael Urbanski ordered them last month to pay $409,768 in delinquent payments within 10 days.
In Monday’s joint status report filing, the companies and prosecutors said the July payment was made on time.
The status report noted the companies couldn’t make certain payments on time and missed payments because of “financial difficulties.”
Justice pledged to put his adult children, James C. “Jay” Justice and Jillean L. Justice, in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
Term limited as governor, Justice announced his 2024 U.S. Senate candidacy on April 27, his 72nd birthday.
Justice asked the media to back off coverage of his family’s business woes during an administration briefing last month.
Legal and financial setbacks have piled up for Justice in recent months.
In May, the Department of Justice sued 13 of Gov. Justice's family-controlled companies and Jay Justice, saying they haven’t paid more than $5 million in penalties assessed by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
The civil suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia said the companies and Jay Justice failed to pay uncontested penalties after being cited for more than 130 violations from 2018 to 2022. The Justice Department estimated penalties and reclamation fees, interest and administrative expenses owed total roughly $7.6 million.
The feds say the violations posed health and safety risks to the public and the environment.
Last month, a federal judge rejected Gov. Justice’s argument that he shouldn’t have to turn over financial information in a case in which a coal marketer says the governor and two of his coal companies haven’t paid a $1.9 million debt.
The coal marketing firm, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources, asked for information including all financial institutions at which Justice has accounts, each account’s current balance and the amount in each at the time of the March 2021 judgment, along with all of Justice’s income sources since 2018 and all tax returns filed by or for Justice since tax year 2018.
A federal court found in 2021 a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement with Xcoal.
Justice had argued a 2018 order designed to keep certain records confidential in the case wasn’t sufficiently protective given interest in his financial records amid his Senate run.
A 2019 Forbes magazine feature focused on Justice’s business practices included a headline describing Justice as a “deadbeat billionaire.”
Retired miners and the United Mine Workers union have said the Justice family coal companies have failed to provide contractually promised prescription drug coverage intermittently in recent years, causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
Last month, a federal judge entered a $154,700 judgment against three Justice coal companies, finding them liable for nearly six years of unpaid premiums under a union retiree health benefit plan.
In April, a federal court affirmed another court’s decision that Justice’s companies can’t get out of paying $2.54 million in environmental penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee regulators.
In September 2021, Justice said his company Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court. Justice family attorneys later filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
In March, a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc.
The filing, signed by Citizens Bank of West Virginia Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Matt Osborne, sought to garnish Justice's salary for his elected position as governor for one year until the debt is paid by withholding the lesser of 20% of his wages or the amount that for each week exceeds 50 times the federal minimum wage.
The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment. In a subsequent administration briefing, Justice said the $861,035 judgment would be paid but dismissed the bank’s move as a “political grandstand.”
Gov. Justice and his businesses owed almost $400,000 in unpaid taxes on nearly 300 West Virginia properties up for sale in public auctions last month.
The Virginia Western District Court enforced an arbitration order against Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.