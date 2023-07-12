Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Promising to pay again

Gov. Jim Justice is pictured asking the media to back off coverage of his family-controlled coal business woes during an administration briefing last month. Justice coal companies and federal prosecutors have submitted a court filing in which the companies agreed to pay over $500,000 in past due mine safety fine payments. The filing comes in a case in which 23 Justice coal companies consented to a payment plan mandating they pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies.

 Governor's Office video screenshot

Coal companies in Gov. Jim Justice’s struggling business empire have pledged to pay over $500,000 in past due mine safety fine debt payments in an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Justice coal companies committed in a federal court filing Monday to making weekly payments of $51,221 for 10 weeks to pay a past due balance and submitting future payments on time in a case in which they agreed to pay over $5 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies in 2020.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

