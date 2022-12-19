Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice put the brakes on an effort to ban TikTok on state-issued devices Monday, saying the state’s current cybersecurity measures already block the social media app on state networks.

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice Monday morning asking Justice to join with other states in banning the social media platform on state devices because it presents a cybersecurity threat.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

