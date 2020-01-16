Justice, Democratic hopefuls file for 2020 gubernatorial race

Gov. Jim Justice made his reelection bid official Thursday, while two Democrats vying to oppose him in the 2020 election also filed to be on the ballot at the Secretary of State’s Office at the state Capitol in Charleston.
In addition to filing to put his own name on the ballot, Justice delivered the necessary paperwork to get President Donald Trump on the ballot.
The Republican highlighted his relationship with Trump as he submitted the election documents, telling reporters that the president called him Wednesday to ask if he could be a “contact person” to facilitate a potential “big buy” of metallurgical coal exports to China.
“He said ‘Now, Jim, can you really do this?’ And I said, ‘Mr. President, I’ll make you proud,’” Justice said. “This may very well be a breakthrough that a lot of coal mining families have absolutely been waiting on a long time.”
He offered few other details and noted that no official agreements had been reached.
Justice has long pledged allegiance to Trump, who won nearly 70 percent of the state’s vote in 2016 and still enjoys widespread support here. He has said he’s “bound at the hip” with Trump, and, more recently, referenced the president repeatedly during his State of the State address, telling the rapt crowd, “I’ve been with our president many times.”
Justice’s campaign thus far has been buoyed by his own money as well as some high-profile fundraisers, including one last year headlined by Donald Trump Jr., where he raked in more than $200,000, according to state records.
Justice’s filing comes about a week after his legal team declared that a federal investigation of Justice’s personal businesses had ended without any finding of wrongdoing.
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango and Boone County senator Ron Stollings filed to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in the May primary.
In other state races, Education Committee chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, filed to seek reelection, as did two members of the House, Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, and Cindy Lavender Bowe, D-Greenbrier.
In Kanawha County, Ward Harshbarger, who sat on the county magistrate bench for 36 years before losing his race in 2016, has filed to reclaim a seat there.
Harshbarger filed to run in Division 8 for the seat now held by Hollis Lewis II, a former Kanawha assistant prosecutor who was appointed last year to fill the seat left when Kim Aaron retired. Lewis hasn’t filed to run, but does have an active 2020 campaign website.
In 2016, after nine terms as a magistrate, Harshbarger finished second in a five-person race to current Magistrate Rusty Casto. Two years before that, Harshbarger was fined and censured by the state Judicial Investigation Commission for mishandling a domestic violence petition brought by the ex-wife of then-Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney Mark Plants.
Harshbarger also ran for an open magistrate seat in 2017. Despite participating in almost no campaign events, he finished second in a six-person field to current Magistrate Jess Bailes.
In Putnam County, a second challenger for the assessor’s position filed Thursday. Jarrod Summers of Winfield joined Gary Warner of Red House in seeking the position now held by Sherry Hayes. All three are Republicans.
The filing period ends Jan. 25.