Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jim Justice holds many titles.

It isn’t clear whether he was working as operations adviser for Greenbrier Hotel Corp. or as the 36th governor of West Virginia when LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told a Gazette-Mail reporter he was on his way to “meet with the governor” Wednesday morning.

Staff writer Ryan Pritt contributed to this report.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you