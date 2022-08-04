Jim Justice holds many titles.
It isn’t clear whether he was working as operations adviser for Greenbrier Hotel Corp. or as the 36th governor of West Virginia when LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told a Gazette-Mail reporter he was on his way to “meet with the governor” Wednesday morning.
While officials with The Greenbrier confirmed that Norman was at the resort as part of consideration to host a LIV Golf event there, Justice has stopped short of confirming whether he met with Norman.
When asked Thursday, Justice said his daughter, Jillean Justice Long, who is president of Greenbrier Hotel Corp., and her husband, Adam, had been “really involved” in discussions with the months-old league to host a tournament at The Greenbrier's Old White course.
“Greg Norman is a class-act guy,” Justice said. “Anyone that knows him knows that.”
The West Virginia Ethics Act prohibits public officials and employees from “knowingly and intentionally us[ing] his or her office or the prestige of his or her office for his or her own private gain or that of another person.”
Justice listed himself as “operations adviser” for Greenbrier Hotel Corp. on his financial disclosure form filed with the Ethics Commission in January. He also listed governor and being head coach of the Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team on the form.
Long, her husband and her brother, James “Jay” Justice III, are listed among the officers of Greenbrier Hotel Corp. on the secretary of state’s website.
Even though Long serves as president of the family hotel corporation and is the governor's daughter, she is not prohibited by the Ethics Act in this matter. While the act does prohibit state officials and employees from using their positions to benefit their relatives, it prohibits state officials and employees only from using their positions to get their relatives government contracts or jobs.
During his first month in office in January 2017, Justice said he expected all laws, regulations and policies to be strictly adhered to and enforced with respect to any business associated with his family, according to a letter he released at the time.
“I have always taught my children that we will never show nor accept favoritism, but rather achieve our goals through hard work and dedication,” Justice wrote in the letter. “I assure you there is absolutely no expectation on behalf of the members of my family of receiving any special treatment.”
LIV Golf emerged as a competitor to the PGA Tour this year. It held its first event on June 9 at the Centurion Club in London, England. Backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf has brought in numerous former PGA Tour stars, including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson and Norman.
The organization has drawn criticism over its ties to the Saudi Arabia government. Much of the criticism surrounds Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was found to have ordered the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018. The family also has been accused of being connected to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Last month, a group representing family members of those wounded or killed in the attacks wrote an open letter to PGA Tour members thanking them for not joining LIV Golf.
The concerns about LIV Golf’s connection to the Saudi government were not an issue for Justice, who said the country has “been an ally forever” when asked about the golf tournament and the connection to the country during his COVID-19 news conference Thursday.
“The LIV Golf Tour is about a whole lot more than just Saudi Arabia,” Justice said. “You gotta have somebody that provides capitol for anything that goes on.”
Justice did not address Saudi Arabia in his response to questions from the Gazette-Mail on Wednesday. Instead, the governor mentioned only the potential economic boost a LIV Golf event could bring to the state.
On Thursday, Justice referred to the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Iraq, saying the United States had to “step right in to absolutely come running to the rescue of Saudi Arabia, our ally, because of the oil supplies.”
“At the end of the day, for us to harbor whatever feelings it may be -- and I surely understand and I want to be respectful of everyone -- at the end of the day, Saudi Arabia is our ally, and we should be proud of the fact that they are just that,” the governor said.
Justice also referred to golfers “alleging violations of antitrust laws” against the PGA Tour.
This week, Mickelson, DeChambeau and nine other former PGA Tour players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in federal court. They allege that the organization had used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players, according to The Associated Press.
“There's no one that owns golf,” Justice said. “That’s all there is to it, and that’s the way it should be forever.”