West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrated his 72nd birthday Thursday by formally announcing his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Justice officially launched his campaign during a 5 p.m. announcement at The Greenbrier, his family’s resort, in White Sulphur Springs.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

