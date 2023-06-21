Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Candidacy argument rejected
Gov. Jim Justice announces that he is running for U.S. Senate during an event at The Greenbrier resort in April amid mounting debts for his business empire. A federal judge rejected Justice's argument that his Senate candidacy made a court agreement to protect his information from public disclosure insufficient and that he shouldn't have to turn over financial information as a result. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

A federal judge has ruled Gov. Jim Justice must turn over financial documents in a dispute over complying with a two-year-old judgment against his coal companies.

Justice must produce the documents and written responses regarding his financial information in response to a request by a coal marketing firm that had been owed more than $10 million after a federal court found in 2021 a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement with the firm.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

