A federal judge has ruled Gov. Jim Justice must turn over financial documents in a dispute over complying with a two-year-old judgment against his coal companies.
Justice must produce the documents and written responses regarding his financial information in response to a request by a coal marketing firm that had been owed more than $10 million after a federal court found in 2021 a Justice coal company violated a coal supply agreement with the firm.
The judge on Tuesday dismissed a claim from an attorney representing Justice that a 2018 order limiting disclosure of sensitive information sought by parties in the case wasn’t protective enough given his U.S. Senate candidacy launched in April.
The coal marketing firm, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources, has asked for information including all financial institutions at which Justice has accounts, each account’s current balance and the amount in each at the time of the March 2021 judgment, all Justice’s income sources since 2018 and all tax returns filed by or for Justice since tax year 2018.
U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware Judge Leonard Stark on Tuesday dismissed Justice counsel John Sensing’s stance in a court filing last week that the protective order “was not designed to protect the personal financial information of a candidate for the United States Senate in the lead up to one of the most politically charged elections in our nation’s history.”
Sensing asked that Justice not be required to provide information and documents until his coal company defendants in the case finish doing so.
In his rejection of that request, Stark noted the protective order had been in place for five years of Justice’s governorship and said no evidence had been presented to support Sensing’s speculation that production of electronic materials in response to Xcoal’s request would result in hacking.
Stark agreed with Xcoal’s observation that the most obvious solution to address Justice’s purported concerns is to simply pay the remaining judgment amount of $1,917,222 plus post-judgment interest.
“Governor Justice is not immune to the Discovery Requests simply because he is running for office,” Xcoal counsel Geoffrey Grivner wrote in a filing accusing Justice of “bad faith failure” to respond to the requests.
The Xcoal lawsuit isn’t the only front on which Justice has sought to avoid disclosing personal finances amid mounting money woes.
Justice last month was granted a three-month extension to file an annual public Senate financial disclosure report. Justice announced his candidacy on April 27, his 72nd birthday.
In March 2021, the Delaware district court ruled Xcoal was entitled to $6.8 million and later increased that amount to just over $10 million after accounting for interest and attorney’s fees and costs.
Xcoal later collected $8.1 million from a bond issued as Justice and the coal companies, Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. and Southern Coal Corp., unsuccessfully appealed the judgment.
Xcoal says it’s still seeking the remaining $1.9 million from Justice and the coal companies.
In a U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York filing last week, bond provider Federal Insurance Company said Justice, Bluestone Energy Sales Corp. and Southern Coal Corp. are liable for the $8.1 million after Federal named them as principals and Xcoal the obligee in a May 2021 indemnity agreement.
Stark’s order wasn’t the only court ruling that didn’t go Justice’s way Tuesday.
Michael Urbanski, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, ruled Justice family-controlled coal companies must pay $409,000 owed in federal mine safety fine debt payments.
Department of Justice attorneys said in a court filing last month the companies failed to pay monthly federal mine safety fine debt payments for February through May. They said the companies failed to make the payments or indicate why they couldn’t comply with a judgment ordering those payments even after federal authorities informed them of past due amounts 10 times from February through May.
Forbes magazine noted that Justice’s wealth “has been weighed down by debt” in a story last week asserting that Marshall University President Brad Smith, former CEO of business software company Intuit, had supplanted Justice as West Virginia’s richest person.
Justice became president and CEO of Bluestone Industries, Inc. and Bluestone Coal Corp. after his father’s death in 1993.
Justice’s net worth rose as high as $1.7 billion after he sold coal company Bluestone Resources to Russian coal producer Mechel in 2009 for more than $400 million plus several hundred million dollars in Mechel stock, according to Forbes magazine.
But since Justice bought back Bluestone in 2015 for just $5 million, his net worth has plummeted, pushing him off Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2021.
In September 2021, Justice said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
Last month, Justice family attorneys filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
In March, a Randolph County Circuit Court filing listed an unpaid sum of $861,035 owed by the governor to Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc. The bank’s move followed a court case in which the bank said Bluestone Resources defaulted on loans taken out to buy equipment.
In an April administration briefing, Justice said the $861,035 judgment would be paid but dismissed the bank’s move as a “political grandstand.”
The Virginia Western District Court enforced an arbitration order against Justice’s Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November. The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.