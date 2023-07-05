Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the appointment of Brian Cunningham as director of the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Justice made the announcement during a weekly virtual administration briefing.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you