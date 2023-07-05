Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the appointment of Brian Cunningham as director of the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
Justice made the announcement during a weekly virtual administration briefing.
Cunningham previously worked with community health centers and nonprofits, including serving as the director of the West Virginia People’s Access to Health (PATH) Program and as a consultant to the Medicaid managed care program.
"It's a big job, and I'm sure he'll take the task and run with it. We feel very, very confident that this is the man to be able to step into this position now,” Justice said.
Cunningham replaces Jason Haught, who was appointed interim director in September 2021.
Also Wednesday, Justice unveiled a new component of the West Virginia Homeowner Rescue Program in an effort to further assist homeowners facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program, funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, aims to provide financial assistance to eligible homeowners for qualified mortgage or housing-related expenses to prevent delinquency, default, foreclosure, loss of utilities or displacement.
Erica Boggess, executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, announced the expansion of the program during Wednesday's briefing.
"Today we're introducing a new component of the rescue program to fund home repairs necessary to maintain the safety and livability of a homeowner's primary residence,” she said.
Under this new initiative, eligible homeowners can receive financial aid for critical repairs required to ensure the safety and functionality of their homes. The repairs covered by the program include accessibility modifications, such as wheelchair ramps or bathroom grab bars, roof repairs, heating and cooling system repairs, plumbing or electrical system repairs, and structural fixes.
The program is not intended for remodeling purposes, but focuses on essential repairs that enable homeowners to continue living safely in their residences, Boggess said.
Homeowners seeking assistance do not need to have an outstanding mortgage balance. Even those without a mortgage can still qualify for aid with utilities, taxes and other eligible housing costs. The program is open to homeowners who have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The maximum funding available for each eligible household is $10,000, Boggess said. Homeowners who have already received assistance under the program for other housing-related expenses are eligible for this new component, she said. They do not need to submit a new application, but can directly access the home repair program.
To ensure the repairs are completed professionally and safely, applicants must hire licensed and insured contractors. The West Virginia Homeowner Rescue Plan website, www.wvhomerescue.com, provides all the necessary information on eligibility criteria and how to select an appropriate contractor. For those unable to apply online, paper applications are also available.
Boggess emphasized the significance of the home repair program, particularly for the state's older population.
“There is a huge need, especially among our elderly population, for these types of repairs that will allow people to stay in their homes. We are really hopeful that people will take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.