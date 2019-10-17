Justice picks new state senator to replace Boso

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday selected John "J.R." Pitsenbarger to replace Greg Boso in the West Virginia Senate.
Pitsenbarger, a graduate of Nicholas County High School and Glenville State College, owns and operates Pitsenbarger Farms in Nicholas County and has been a field enumerator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in Charleston, according to a news release from the governor's office. He is vice president of the West Virginia Farm Bureau and chairman of the Board of Governors of the WVU Extension Service for Nicholas County.
“J.R. brings to the Senate a wide variety of experience, including extensive agriculture and rural development knowledge,” Senate President Mitch Carmichael said in a statement. "I know he will be able to do great things for the residents of his district and the State of West Virginia. I look forward to working with him and watching him be a valuable part of making our state an outstanding place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Boso was appointed to the Senate in 2015 and won a four-year term in 2016. He resigned last month, saying a new job in Alabama would force him to miss much of next year's legislative session.
No other candidates have filed pre-candidacy papers for the seat.
The 11th Senatorial District is also represented by Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur. It includes Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster counties and part of Grant County.