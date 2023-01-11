Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lawmakers asked for a big splash when it came to a personal income tax reduction and Gov. Jim Justice did a cannonball Wednesday during his State of the State address.

Justice proposed a 50% across-the-board personal income tax reduction during his 7 p.m. speech before lawmakers at the State Capitol.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you