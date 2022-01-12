West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is receiving care at his personal home in Greenbrier County after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Chief of Staff Brian Abraham said Wednesday morning.
According to an news release late Tuesday night, Justice, who says he is fully vaccinated and boosted, reported feeling "extremely unwell" and postponed the State of the State address he was set to deliver to the Legislature Wednesday evening.
As of Wednesday morning, Abraham said Justice was “still in charge of things” and had been on the phone “constantly” with Abraham and other state leaders as they discussed and organized a number of announcements that were slated to come with the beginning of the legislative session.
“He’s getting the care, and I think he’s trying to put up a strong front in front of us. When you talk to him, you know, he’s not doing well,” Abraham said. “You can hear the congestion, hear the distress, in his voice. He's being brave but you can tell it’s affecting him.”
Abraham said Justice has “medical people that are assisting him” in his home. His daughter, Jillean Justice, who is a physician, and state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh are advising his treatment. It was unclear what variant of the virus Justice contracted.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Justice, 70, received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 live during one of his regular pandemic briefings. Since then, he has pleaded with residents to follow his lead and get fully vaccinated -- and now boosted -- to protect themselves from the virus.
According to the release, Justice is receiving monoclonal antibody treatments for the illness. Such treatments are generally administered to people who are infected with “mild to moderate” COVID-19 and who are “at high risk of clinical progression,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Abraham said any plans for future care -- whether through a hospital or other means -- would be up to Justice. Such care is not necessary at this time.
He said the governor has “tried to set the example” for following COVID-19 protocols in the state, of which there are none currently in place.
“[Justice] was the very first person to get the vaccine when they came out. He’s had the booster, he wears a mask when he can,” Abraham said. “He’s followed his own lead and done everything he has asked everyone else to do. He’s anywhere and everywhere and unfortunately, that meant he was exposed … I hope all West Virginians are praying for his swift recovery.”
It’s unclear when or where Justice was exposed to the virus. Per the news release, he started displaying symptoms, which can occur anywhere between two and 14 days after an exposure, on Tuesday.
Abraham did not say what Justice’s schedule has been in recent days, or how many people were potentially exposed. Photos posted on the governor's website show him speaking at a West Virginia Business and Industry Council event on Monday. Justice was not wearing a face mask.
“He’s always running wide open -- he’s everywhere. As he says, he’s anywhere and everywhere all the time,” Abraham said. “He’s been here late hours, into the evenings, preparing for the State of the State, for the big economic development announcements that are taking place … there’s not a person that comes up to him that he turns away, and comes I guess with the risk of exposure.”
According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 are typically infectious two days before their onset of symptoms. The peak viral load -- meaning when the virus is most infectious -- tends to occur with the onset of symptoms, and usually decreases after the first week the symptoms began.
This can differ depending on the severity of the illness, per the CDC.
Justice in the past has spoken during news briefings and other events about his size (people who are overweight tend to be at higher risk for more severe COVID-19 infections), but as governor, Justice has never released his medical records. In 2017, he was treated for a viral infection at Johns Hopkins Hospital.